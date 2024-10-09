NextGen Healthcare Tops KLAS Small Practice Report

Healthcare Professionals Report that NextGen® Office EHR and NextGen® Office PM Meet Patient Engagement Needs and Support Integration

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare today announced that it has been named a top performer in the KLAS Small Practice Ambulatory EHR/PM 2024 Report. Based on feedback from small practices (1-10 physicians) around the country, the report explores small practices’ functionality needs and highlights common gaps in ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solutions.





Respondents using NextGen® Office EHR and NextGen® Office PM shared that the software “often meets their needs for patient engagement and other areas.” They also reported that core solutions from NextGen Healthcare offer strong integration with third-party data, when necessary.

According to aggregated data from the CDC’s National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey (NAMCS), the majority of ambulatory care practices in the US are small, with a significant proportion having between 1 to 10 providers. Approximately 80% of practices fall into this range, with many being solo or small group practices. This highlights the importance of smaller practices in providing healthcare—especially in rural or underserved areas, where these providers often fill critical gaps in care.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a top performer in small practice by KLAS,” said David Sides, CEO, NextGen Healthcare. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the direct feedback of our clients. We remain committed to helping practices of all sizes achieve greater healthcare outcomes for all.”

“Ambulatory care is an ever-evolving landscape, and small practices (1–10 physicians) are increasingly seeking more from their core EHR and PM vendors,” said Alex McIntosh, Senior Data Insights Leader, KLAS Research. “With limited IT resources, small practices need vendors who invest in their success by offering robust technology and guidance to streamline administrative tasks, enhance efficiency, and—ultimately—improve patient care.”

Earlier this year, NextGen Healthcare made ambient listening technology accessible to small practices with the introduction of NextGen® Office Ambient Assist. This AI-driven innovation helps practices realize greater efficiency by reducing the documentation burden on providers. To learn more about NextGen Office EHR, NextGen Office PM, and other solutions for small practices, visit nextgen.com.

