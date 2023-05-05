<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NextGen Healthcare to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

NextGen Healthcare to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer David Sides and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Arnold will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT.

A recording of the event will be available at investor.nextgen.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact
Tami Andrade

949-517-2380

tandrade@nextgen.com

Investor Relations Contact
James Hammerschmidt

949-237-6112

JHammerschmidt@nextgen.com

Articoli correlati

AEye Announces Appointment of Conor Tierney as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIDR #CFO--AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that Conor...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports Homes Sell Quickly as Historic Drop in Listings Fuels Competition Among Buyers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Homebuyers and sellers are unlikely to face another large mortgage rate jump after the Federal Reserve indicated it intends...
Continua a leggere

Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2023 dividend...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AEye Announces Appointment of Conor Tierney as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire