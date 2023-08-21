NextGen Healthcare Selected by Community Reach Center to Serve Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Primary Care Needs

Colorado’s First Community Mental Health Center Adopts Complete Behavioral Health Solution to Advance Care

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare—NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced Community Reach Center, a leading behavioral health and wellness provider in Colorado, has chosen NextGen® Enterprise electronic health record (EHR) and NextGen® Enterprise practice management (PM) to address mental health, substance abuse, and primary care needs across the Denver area. Community Reach Center operates the first and currently largest school-based therapy program in Colorado.





Community Reach Center serves 22,000 children, teens, adults and seniors annually, addressing all mental concerns including depression and anxiety, grief and loss, substance abuse and bipolar disorders, schizophrenia and issues related to a traumatic event. Individual, group, family and couples counseling is available. The organization recognizes the interplay between physical and mental health and provides services and programs when and where patients need it most – at their primary care office, school, home, or nearest outpatient facility.

“Community Reach Center is leading the advancement of behavioral healthcare within its communities,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president at NextGen Healthcare. “We’re honored to be chosen as the technology partner that will help increase access to mental and physical health services throughout the area and elevate patient care and outcomes.”

“We’re deeply committed to strengthening the bond between primary medical and mental healthcare,” said Rick Doucet, chief executive officer at Community Reach Center. “NextGen Healthcare’s integrated system enables us to address numerous clinical specialties and its seamless interoperability will make state reporting much easier. This enables our staff to share patient information across providers securely and allows them to spend more time with clients.”

In addition to utilizing NextGen® Enterprise, Community Reach Center will leverage NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Virtual Visits™, NextGen® Mobile, and NextGen® Managed Cloud Services.

About Community Reach Center

Community Reach Center is a top-tier non-profit behavioral health and wellness provider established in 1957 that serves people of all ages at six outpatient offices and more than 100 community-based sites throughout Adams and Broomfield counties in Colorado. CRC employs more than 500 highly skilled professionals committed to health and wellness, currently serving 22,000 individuals annually. It is one of the first community mental health providers in the U.S. to incorporate pediatric primary care into its care continuum with the purchase of Mountainland Pediatrics in Thornton, Colorado and Broomfield Pediatrics in Broomfield, Colorado. Community Reach Center operates the first and currently largest school- based therapy program in Colorado. It is the first mental health provider in Colorado to receive accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) – an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral, and oral health providers in their journey toward whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

