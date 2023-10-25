Home Business Wire NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results
Business Wire

NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

di Business Wire

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2023.


Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue was $176.4 million compared to $159.4 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 10.6%.
  • Recurring revenue was $161.3 million compared to $143.5 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 12.4%.
  • Non-recurring revenue was $15.1 million compared to $15.9 million for the same period a year ago, a decrease of 5.3%.
  • Fully diluted net income per share was $0.07 compared to $0.20 for the same period a year ago.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.31 compared to $0.25 for the same period a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $34.4 million compared to $28.6 million for the same period a year ago.
  • Bookings, which reflects annual contract value excluding renewals, were $40.8 million and included four deals greater than $1.0 million.

“The team produced solid financial and operational results this quarter as we look forward to the next chapter in the company’s history,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “I would like to thank our shareholders for their support over the past 40 years as a public company.”

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company’s financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate expected to be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2024 is 21.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit and convertible senior notes less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

$

161,316

 

 

$

143,503

 

 

$

324,690

 

 

$

283,262

 

Software, hardware, and other non-recurring

 

15,102

 

 

 

15,940

 

 

 

29,935

 

 

 

29,483

 

Total revenues

 

176,418

 

 

 

159,443

 

 

 

354,625

 

 

 

312,745

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

75,585

 

 

 

65,039

 

 

 

154,806

 

 

 

127,283

 

Software, hardware, and other non-recurring

 

12,031

 

 

 

10,797

 

 

 

24,205

 

 

 

21,473

 

Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets

 

7,181

 

 

 

6,744

 

 

 

14,172

 

 

 

13,878

 

Total cost of revenue

 

94,797

 

 

 

82,580

 

 

 

193,183

 

 

 

162,634

 

Gross profit

 

81,621

 

 

 

76,863

 

 

 

161,442

 

 

 

150,111

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

54,175

 

 

 

44,886

 

 

 

102,368

 

 

 

93,920

 

Research and development costs, net

 

18,020

 

 

 

20,857

 

 

 

38,945

 

 

 

42,652

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1,189

 

 

 

705

 

 

 

2,377

 

 

 

1,410

 

Impairment of assets

 

166

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,329

 

Restructuring costs

 

15

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

321

 

Total operating expenses

 

73,565

 

 

 

67,574

 

 

 

144,320

 

 

 

139,632

 

Income from operations

 

8,056

 

 

 

9,289

 

 

 

17,122

 

 

 

10,479

 

Interest income

 

1,520

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

3,189

 

 

 

120

 

Interest expense

 

(3,310

)

 

 

(325

)

 

 

(6,549

)

 

 

(655

)

Other income, net

 

430

 

 

 

10,292

 

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

10,287

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

6,696

 

 

 

19,330

 

 

 

15,242

 

 

 

20,231

 

Provision for income taxes

 

1,641

 

 

 

5,707

 

 

 

4,031

 

 

 

5,460

 

Net income

$

5,055

 

 

$

13,623

 

 

$

11,211

 

 

$

14,771

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.22

 

Diluted

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.22

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

67,074

 

 

 

67,806

 

 

 

66,749

 

 

 

67,698

 

Diluted

 

67,690

 

 

 

68,422

 

 

 

67,280

 

 

 

68,353

 

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

53,867

 

 

$

98,719

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

 

4,914

 

 

 

7,269

 

Marketable securities

 

 

146,432

 

 

 

139,612

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

89,277

 

 

 

88,498

 

Contract assets

 

 

20,489

 

 

 

19,561

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

8,134

 

 

 

5,248

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

39,684

 

 

 

42,916

 

Total current assets

 

 

362,797

 

 

 

401,823

 

Equipment and improvements, net

 

 

4,939

 

 

 

6,421

 

Capitalized software costs, net

 

 

59,875

 

 

 

54,516

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

2,615

 

 

 

3,335

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

29,210

 

 

 

29,472

 

Contract assets, net of current

 

 

5,616

 

 

 

5,572

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

24,480

 

 

 

28,968

 

Goodwill

 

 

322,001

 

 

 

321,756

 

Other assets

 

 

46,217

 

 

 

44,238

 

Total assets

 

$

857,750

 

 

$

896,101

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

10,467

 

 

$

12,022

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

45,932

 

 

 

61,601

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

 

28,407

 

 

 

36,241

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

604

 

 

 

622

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

3,471

 

 

 

3,826

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

54,997

 

 

 

83,799

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

143,878

 

 

 

198,111

 

Contract liabilities, net of current

 

 

2,809

 

 

 

10,310

 

Deferred compensation

 

 

8,722

 

 

 

8,033

 

Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent

 

 

267,565

 

 

 

266,843

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

 

 

2,464

 

 

 

4,095

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

9,037

 

 

 

8,274

 

Total liabilities

 

 

434,475

 

 

 

495,666

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 71,946 shares and 70,875 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively; 67,097 shares and 66,026 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

719

 

 

 

709

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 4,849 shares and 4,849 shares at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

(85,752

)

 

 

(85,752

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

371,080

 

 

 

359,342

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,581

)

 

 

(1,462

)

Retained earnings

 

 

138,809

 

 

 

127,598

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

423,275

 

 

 

400,435

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

857,750

 

 

$

896,101

 

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

5,055

 

 

$

13,623

 

 

$

11,211

 

 

$

14,771

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of capitalized software costs

 

6,125

 

 

 

5,371

 

 

 

12,061

 

 

 

10,725

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

536

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

976

 

 

 

254

 

Amortization of other intangibles

 

2,244

 

 

 

2,078

 

 

 

4,488

 

 

 

4,564

 

Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on marketable securities

 

(983

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,956

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

300

 

 

 

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

946

 

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

2,064

 

 

 

2,646

 

Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation

 

(41

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

170

 

 

 

(434

)

Impairment of assets

 

166

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

1,329

 

Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements

 

37

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

74

 

Loss on foreign currency exchange rates

 

16

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

7

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

371

 

 

 

768

 

 

 

763

 

 

 

1,682

 

Provision for bad debts

 

951

 

 

 

359

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

600

 

Realized loss on marketable securities

 

734

 

 

 

 

 

 

734

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

9,466

 

 

 

8,687

 

 

 

17,422

 

 

 

17,453

 

Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets

 

 

 

 

(10,296

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,296

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(6,106

)

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(2,606

)

 

 

(1,527

)

Contract assets

 

708

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

(972

)

 

 

(2

)

Accounts payable

 

(1,701

)

 

 

(2,676

)

 

 

(1,571

)

 

 

3,153

 

Contract liabilities

 

(1,859

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(23,170

)

 

 

1,739

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

 

5,572

 

 

 

2,246

 

 

 

(7,802

)

 

 

(20,422

)

Income taxes

 

(4,781

)

 

 

4,125

 

 

 

(2,825

)

 

 

3,934

 

Deferred compensation

 

(113

)

 

 

(200

)

 

 

689

 

 

 

(249

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(912

)

 

 

(2,012

)

 

 

(1,979

)

 

 

(4,097

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

(26,149

)

 

 

14,085

 

 

 

(27,746

)

 

 

7,892

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(9,418

)

 

 

38,441

 

 

 

(17,515

)

 

 

33,796

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to capitalized software costs

 

(9,195

)

 

 

(9,418

)

 

 

(17,420

)

 

 

(18,416

)

Additions to equipment and improvements

 

(401

)

 

 

(971

)

 

 

(854

)

 

 

(1,426

)

Proceeds from disposition of Commercial Dental assets

 

 

 

 

11,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,253

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

8,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,457

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of marketable securities

 

22,111

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,871

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(28,316

)

 

 

 

 

 

(63,942

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(7,202

)

 

 

864

 

 

 

(23,888

)

 

 

(8,589

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans

 

780

 

 

 

507

 

 

 

1,430

 

 

 

2,575

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

(7,373

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9,878

)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(3,206

)

 

 

(2,456

)

 

 

(7,104

)

 

 

(6,124

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(2,426

)

 

 

(9,322

)

 

 

(5,674

)

 

 

(13,427

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(78

)

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(219

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(19,124

)

 

 

29,893

 

 

 

(47,207

)

 

 

11,561

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

77,905

 

 

 

48,415

 

 

 

105,988

 

 

 

66,747

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

58,781

 

 

$

78,308

 

 

$

58,781

 

 

$

78,308

 

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)
 

The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence:
 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Recurring revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription services

$

50,263

 

 

$

43,416

 

 

$

102,761

 

 

$

86,175

 

Support and maintenance

 

37,561

 

 

 

38,150

 

 

 

76,070

 

 

 

77,288

 

Managed services

 

35,063

 

 

 

31,055

 

 

 

69,822

 

 

 

61,700

 

Transactional and data services

 

38,429

 

 

 

30,882

 

 

 

76,037

 

 

 

58,099

 

Total recurring revenues

 

161,316

 

 

 

143,503

 

 

 

324,690

 

 

 

283,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software license and hardware

 

5,521

 

 

 

7,916

 

 

 

10,492

 

 

 

14,115

 

Other non-recurring services

 

9,581

 

 

 

8,024

 

 

 

19,443

 

 

 

15,368

 

Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues

 

15,102

 

 

 

15,940

 

 

 

29,935

 

 

 

29,483

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

176,418

 

 

$

159,443

 

 

$

354,625

 

 

$

312,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues

 

91.4

%

 

 

90.0

%

 

 

91.6

%

 

 

90.6

%

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)
 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Income before provision for income taxes – GAAP

$

6,696

 

 

$

19,330

 

 

$

15,242

 

 

$

20,231

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition costs, net

 

8,372

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

8,705

 

 

 

225

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

2,244

 

 

 

2,078

 

 

 

4,488

 

 

 

4,564

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

536

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

976

 

 

 

254

 

Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets

 

 

 

 

(10,296

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,296

)

Impairment of assets

 

166

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,329

 

Restructuring costs

 

15

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

321

 

Shareholder disputes, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance

 

(1,059

)

 

 

224

 

 

 

(527

)

 

 

345

 

Share-based compensation

 

9,466

 

 

 

8,687

 

 

 

17,422

 

 

 

17,453

 

Other non-run-rate expenses*

 

92

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

612

 

Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes:

 

19,832

 

 

 

2,376

 

 

 

31,880

 

 

 

14,807

 

Income before provision for income taxes – Non-GAAP

 

26,528

 

 

 

21,706

 

 

 

47,122

 

 

 

35,038

 

Provision for income taxes

 

5,571

 

 

 

4,342

 

 

 

9,896

 

 

 

7,008

 

Net income – Non-GAAP

$

20,957

 

 

$

17,364

 

 

$

37,226

 

 

$

28,030

 

Diluted net income per share – Non-GAAP

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.41

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted):

 

67,690

 

 

 

68,422

 

 

 

67,280

 

 

 

68,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Other non-run-rate expenses for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 consist of $92 and $186, respectively, excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities not related to core operations.

Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $205 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities.

Other non-run-rate expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $462 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations.

 

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(9,418

)

 

$

38,441

 

 

$

(17,515

)

 

$

33,796

 

Additions to capitalized software costs

 

(9,195

)

 

$

(9,418

)

 

 

(17,420

)

 

 

(18,416

)

Additions to equipment and improvements

 

(401

)

 

$

(971

)

 

 

(854

)

 

 

(1,426

)

Free cash flow

$

(19,014

)

 

$

28,052

 

 

$

(35,789

)

 

$

13,954

 

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)
 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Income from operations – GAAP

$

8,056

 

 

$

9,289

 

 

$

17,122

 

 

$

10,479

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition costs, net

 

8,372

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

8,705

 

 

 

225

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

2,244

 

 

 

2,078

 

 

 

4,488

 

 

 

4,564

 

Impairment of assets

 

166

 

 

 

805

 

 

 

525

 

 

 

1,329

 

Restructuring costs

 

15

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

321

 

Shareholder disputes, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance

 

(1,059

)

 

 

224

 

 

 

(527

)

 

 

345

 

Share-based compensation

 

9,466

 

 

 

8,687

 

 

 

17,422

 

 

 

17,453

 

Other non-run-rate expenses*

 

92

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

612

 

Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations

 

19,296

 

 

 

12,545

 

 

 

30,904

 

 

 

24,849

 

Income from operations – Non-GAAP

 

27,352

 

 

 

21,834

 

 

 

48,026

 

 

 

35,328

 

Amortization of capitalized software costs

 

6,125

 

 

 

5,371

 

 

 

12,061

 

 

 

10,725

 

Depreciation

 

946

 

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

2,064

 

 

 

2,646

 

Depreciation and Amortization – Non-GAAP

 

7,071

 

 

 

6,725

 

 

 

14,125

 

 

 

13,371

 

Adjusted EBITDA – Non-GAAP

$

34,423

 

 

$

28,559

 

 

$

62,151

 

 

$

48,699

 

Total revenues

$

176,418

 

 

$

159,443

 

 

$

354,625

 

 

$

312,745

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin – Non-GAAP

 

19.5

%

 

 

17.9

%

 

 

17.5

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Other non-run-rate expenses for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 consist of $92 and $186, respectively, excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities not related to core operations.

Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $205 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities.

Other non-run-rate expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $462 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations.

 

 

Contacts

Media Relations Contact
Tami Andrade

(949) 237-6083

tandrade@nextgen.com

Investor Relations Contact
James Hammerschmidt

(949) 237-6112

jhammerschmidt@nextgen.com

Articoli correlati

FREYR Battery Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell...
Continua a leggere

New Relic Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total revenue of $242.8 million, up 7% year over year GAAP operating margin of (8)%, non-GAAP operating margin of 19%SAN...
Continua a leggere

Tecnotree Reports Record Order Book Backed by Strong Deliveries, Promises Stable Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced today its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php