NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2023.





Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $176.4 million compared to $159.4 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 10.6%.

Recurring revenue was $161.3 million compared to $143.5 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 12.4%.

Non-recurring revenue was $15.1 million compared to $15.9 million for the same period a year ago, a decrease of 5.3%.

Fully diluted net income per share was $0.07 compared to $0.20 for the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.31 compared to $0.25 for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $34.4 million compared to $28.6 million for the same period a year ago.

Bookings, which reflects annual contract value excluding renewals, were $40.8 million and included four deals greater than $1.0 million.

“The team produced solid financial and operational results this quarter as we look forward to the next chapter in the company’s history,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “I would like to thank our shareholders for their support over the past 40 years as a public company.”

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company’s financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate expected to be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2024 is 21.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit and convertible senior notes less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Recurring $ 161,316 $ 143,503 $ 324,690 $ 283,262 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 15,102 15,940 29,935 29,483 Total revenues 176,418 159,443 354,625 312,745 Cost of revenue: Recurring 75,585 65,039 154,806 127,283 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 12,031 10,797 24,205 21,473 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 7,181 6,744 14,172 13,878 Total cost of revenue 94,797 82,580 193,183 162,634 Gross profit 81,621 76,863 161,442 150,111 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 54,175 44,886 102,368 93,920 Research and development costs, net 18,020 20,857 38,945 42,652 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,189 705 2,377 1,410 Impairment of assets 166 805 525 1,329 Restructuring costs 15 321 105 321 Total operating expenses 73,565 67,574 144,320 139,632 Income from operations 8,056 9,289 17,122 10,479 Interest income 1,520 74 3,189 120 Interest expense (3,310 ) (325 ) (6,549 ) (655 ) Other income, net 430 10,292 1,480 10,287 Income before provision for income taxes 6,696 19,330 15,242 20,231 Provision for income taxes 1,641 5,707 4,031 5,460 Net income $ 5,055 $ 13,623 $ 11,211 $ 14,771 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,074 67,806 66,749 67,698 Diluted 67,690 68,422 67,280 68,353

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,867 $ 98,719 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,914 7,269 Marketable securities 146,432 139,612 Accounts receivable, net 89,277 88,498 Contract assets 20,489 19,561 Income taxes receivable 8,134 5,248 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,684 42,916 Total current assets 362,797 401,823 Equipment and improvements, net 4,939 6,421 Capitalized software costs, net 59,875 54,516 Operating lease assets 2,615 3,335 Deferred income taxes, net 29,210 29,472 Contract assets, net of current 5,616 5,572 Intangibles, net 24,480 28,968 Goodwill 322,001 321,756 Other assets 46,217 44,238 Total assets $ 857,750 $ 896,101 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,467 $ 12,022 Contract liabilities 45,932 61,601 Accrued compensation and related benefits 28,407 36,241 Income taxes payable 604 622 Operating lease liabilities 3,471 3,826 Other current liabilities 54,997 83,799 Total current liabilities 143,878 198,111 Contract liabilities, net of current 2,809 10,310 Deferred compensation 8,722 8,033 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 267,565 266,843 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 2,464 4,095 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,037 8,274 Total liabilities 434,475 495,666 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 71,946 shares and 70,875 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively; 67,097 shares and 66,026 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 719 709 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,849 shares and 4,849 shares at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively (85,752 ) (85,752 ) Additional paid-in capital 371,080 359,342 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,581 ) (1,462 ) Retained earnings 138,809 127,598 Total shareholders’ equity 423,275 400,435 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 857,750 $ 896,101

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,055 $ 13,623 $ 11,211 $ 14,771 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 6,125 5,371 12,061 10,725 Amortization of debt issuance costs 536 127 976 254 Amortization of other intangibles 2,244 2,078 4,488 4,564 Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on marketable securities (983 ) — (1,956 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 300 — 400 — Depreciation 946 1,354 2,064 2,646 Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation (41 ) (23 ) 170 (434 ) Impairment of assets 166 805 171 1,329 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 37 33 37 74 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates 16 1 100 7 Non-cash operating lease costs 371 768 763 1,682 Provision for bad debts 951 359 1,826 600 Realized loss on marketable securities 734 — 734 — Share-based compensation 9,466 8,687 17,422 17,453 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets — (10,296 ) — (10,296 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable (6,106 ) (63 ) (2,606 ) (1,527 ) Contract assets 708 124 (972 ) (2 ) Accounts payable (1,701 ) (2,676 ) (1,571 ) 3,153 Contract liabilities (1,859 ) (75 ) (23,170 ) 1,739 Accrued compensation and related benefits 5,572 2,246 (7,802 ) (20,422 ) Income taxes (4,781 ) 4,125 (2,825 ) 3,934 Deferred compensation (113 ) (200 ) 689 (249 ) Operating lease liabilities (912 ) (2,012 ) (1,979 ) (4,097 ) Other assets and liabilities (26,149 ) 14,085 (27,746 ) 7,892 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (9,418 ) 38,441 (17,515 ) 33,796 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (9,195 ) (9,418 ) (17,420 ) (18,416 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (401 ) (971 ) (854 ) (1,426 ) Proceeds from disposition of Commercial Dental assets — 11,253 — 11,253 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 8,599 — 15,457 — Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of marketable securities 22,111 — 42,871 — Purchases of marketable securities (28,316 ) — (63,942 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (7,202 ) 864 (23,888 ) (8,589 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans 780 507 1,430 2,575 Repurchase of common stock — (7,373 ) — (9,878 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,206 ) (2,456 ) (7,104 ) (6,124 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,426 ) (9,322 ) (5,674 ) (13,427 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (78 ) (90 ) (130 ) (219 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19,124 ) 29,893 (47,207 ) 11,561 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 77,905 48,415 105,988 66,747 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,781 $ 78,308 $ 58,781 $ 78,308

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 50,263 $ 43,416 $ 102,761 $ 86,175 Support and maintenance 37,561 38,150 76,070 77,288 Managed services 35,063 31,055 69,822 61,700 Transactional and data services 38,429 30,882 76,037 58,099 Total recurring revenues 161,316 143,503 324,690 283,262 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 5,521 7,916 10,492 14,115 Other non-recurring services 9,581 8,024 19,443 15,368 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 15,102 15,940 29,935 29,483 Total revenues $ 176,418 $ 159,443 $ 354,625 $ 312,745 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 91.4 % 90.0 % 91.6 % 90.6 %

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before provision for income taxes – GAAP $ 6,696 $ 19,330 $ 15,242 $ 20,231 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 8,372 225 8,705 225 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,244 2,078 4,488 4,564 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 536 127 976 254 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets — (10,296 ) — (10,296 ) Impairment of assets 166 805 525 1,329 Restructuring costs 15 321 105 321 Shareholder disputes, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance (1,059 ) 224 (527 ) 345 Share-based compensation 9,466 8,687 17,422 17,453 Other non-run-rate expenses* 92 205 186 612 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 19,832 2,376 31,880 14,807 Income before provision for income taxes – Non-GAAP 26,528 21,706 47,122 35,038 Provision for income taxes 5,571 4,342 9,896 7,008 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 20,957 $ 17,364 $ 37,226 $ 28,030 Diluted net income per share – Non-GAAP $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.55 $ 0.41 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 67,690 68,422 67,280 68,353 * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 consist of $92 and $186, respectively, excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $205 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities. Other non-run-rate expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $462 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (9,418 ) $ 38,441 $ (17,515 ) $ 33,796 Additions to capitalized software costs (9,195 ) $ (9,418 ) (17,420 ) (18,416 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (401 ) $ (971 ) (854 ) (1,426 ) Free cash flow $ (19,014 ) $ 28,052 $ (35,789 ) $ 13,954

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income from operations – GAAP $ 8,056 $ 9,289 $ 17,122 $ 10,479 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 8,372 225 8,705 225 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,244 2,078 4,488 4,564 Impairment of assets 166 805 525 1,329 Restructuring costs 15 321 105 321 Shareholder disputes, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance (1,059 ) 224 (527 ) 345 Share-based compensation 9,466 8,687 17,422 17,453 Other non-run-rate expenses* 92 205 186 612 Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations 19,296 12,545 30,904 24,849 Income from operations – Non-GAAP 27,352 21,834 48,026 35,328 Amortization of capitalized software costs 6,125 5,371 12,061 10,725 Depreciation 946 1,354 2,064 2,646 Depreciation and Amortization – Non-GAAP 7,071 6,725 14,125 13,371 Adjusted EBITDA – Non-GAAP $ 34,423 $ 28,559 $ 62,151 $ 48,699 Total revenues $ 176,418 $ 159,443 $ 354,625 $ 312,745 Adjusted EBITDA margin – Non-GAAP 19.5 % 17.9 % 17.5 % 15.6 % * Other non-run-rate expenses for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 consist of $92 and $186, respectively, excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $205 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities. Other non-run-rate expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2022 consist of $462 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $150 of professional services costs not related to core operations.

Contacts

Media Relations Contact

Tami Andrade



(949) 237-6083



tandrade@nextgen.com

Investor Relations Contact

James Hammerschmidt



(949) 237-6112



jhammerschmidt@nextgen.com