NextGen Healthcare Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenue was $178.6 million compared to $151.3 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 18.0%.

Recurring revenue was $161.9 million compared to $137.2 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 18.0%.

Non-recurring revenue was $16.6 million compared to $14.0 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 18.4%.

Fully diluted net loss per share was $0.38, which includes an accrual for the settlement of the DOJ matter, compared to $0.01 net income per share for the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.31 compared to $0.19 for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.7 million compared to $23.7 million for the same period a year ago.

Bookings, which reflects annual contract value excluding renewals, were $45.0 million and included several deals greater than $1.0 million.

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Highlights

Total revenue was $653.2 million compared to $596.4 million for the same period a year ago, an increase of 9.5%.

Fully diluted net loss per share was $0.04 compared to a net income per share of $0.02 for the same period a year ago.

On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share was $0.98 compared to $0.98 for the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $111.7 million compared to $114.2 million for the same period a year ago.

Bookings, which reflects annual contract value excluding renewals, were $166.5 million compared to $152.5 million for the same period a year ago.

“These solid results put us one step closer to achieving our long-term goal of double-digit revenue growth, operating leverage, and disciplined capital management,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “We’re living our mission to advance ambulatory care with innovations for healthier communities, and find ourselves in a great position to deliver another year of balanced growth.”

Introducing Fiscal 2024 Financial Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $712 million to $722 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $131 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.04 to $1.11.

Conference Call Information

NextGen Healthcare will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss operating results from its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 800-343-4136 or 203-518-9843 for international callers and referencing participant code NXGNQ423 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our fiscal year 2024 outlook, financial and operating results and statements related to the settlement of the DOJ matter, strategic priorities, growth initiatives and expected capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of our management with respect to future events, only speak as of the date that they are made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as “positioned,” “proposed,” “potential,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate, “strategy,” “expectations,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. Actual results could differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the final outcome of the DOJ investigation, including our ability to negotiate a final settlement agreement with the DOJ; potential additional investigations and proceedings from governmental entities or third parties related to the same or similar conduct; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; impact of strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions; management of and our success in integrating acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our business with existing clients or effectively transition clients to newer products; our ability to attract new partners and successfully capture new opportunities; our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, execute our strategy and manage growth; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; and general economic conditions. A significant portion of the Company’s quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company’s revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company’s costs and expenses are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company’s period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance.

Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company’s financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 20.0%. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate expected to be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2024 is 21.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company calculates free cash flow as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit and convertible senior notes less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The Company calculates non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, net of insurance, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, share-based compensation, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income from operations and then adding back amortization of capitalized software costs and depreciation as presented within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. The Company calculates Rule of 40 as annual revenue growth rate plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, shareholder disputes and related costs, which include net securities litigation defense, proxy contest, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Recurring $ 161,936 $ 137,227 $ 593,918 $ 539,713 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 16,614 14,032 59,254 56,637 Total revenues 178,550 151,259 653,172 596,350 Cost of revenue: Recurring 74,861 60,169 269,191 232,481 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 11,893 7,949 44,881 31,034 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 7,276 7,643 27,941 31,889 Total cost of revenue 94,030 75,761 342,013 295,404 Gross profit 84,520 75,498 311,159 300,946 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 83,327 50,046 223,424 209,661 Research and development costs, net 20,027 19,428 82,300 76,657 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,336 882 3,665 3,525 Impairment of assets 1,587 2,329 3,163 3,906 Restructuring costs 2,152 — 2,473 539 Total operating expenses 108,429 72,685 315,025 294,288 Income (loss) from operations (23,909 ) 2,813 (3,866 ) 6,658 Interest income 1,891 22 3,541 101 Interest expense (3,404 ) (541 ) (6,298 ) (1,499 ) Other income (expense), net 661 (21 ) 10,927 (64 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (24,761 ) 2,273 4,304 5,196 Provision for income taxes 479 1,925 6,958 3,578 Net income (loss) $ (25,240 ) $ 348 $ (2,654 ) $ 1,618 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.38 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 66,049 66,929 67,005 67,370 Diluted 66,049 67,547 67,005 67,788

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,719 $ 59,829 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 7,269 6,918 Marketable securities 139,612 — Accounts receivable, net 88,498 76,057 Contract assets 19,561 25,157 Income taxes receivable 5,248 6,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,916 37,102 Total current assets 401,823 211,570 Equipment and improvements, net 6,421 9,120 Capitalized software costs, net 54,516 43,958 Operating lease assets 3,335 11,316 Deferred income taxes, net 29,472 19,259 Contract assets, net of current 5,572 1,910 Intangibles, net 28,968 24,303 Goodwill 321,756 267,212 Other assets 44,238 39,026 Total assets $ 896,101 $ 627,674 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,022 $ 9,125 Contract liabilities 61,601 61,280 Accrued compensation and related benefits 36,241 48,736 Income taxes payable 622 99 Operating lease liabilities 3,826 8,089 Other current liabilities 83,799 53,533 Total current liabilities 198,111 180,862 Contract liabilities, net of current 10,310 — Deferred compensation 8,033 7,230 Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 266,843 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current 4,095 11,934 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,274 4,570 Total liabilities 495,666 204,596 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 70,875 shares and 69,245 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively; 66,026 shares and 67,075 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively 709 692 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,849 shares and 2,170 shares at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively (85,752 ) (35,874 ) Additional paid-in capital 359,342 329,917 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,462 ) (1,909 ) Retained earnings 127,598 130,252 Total shareholders’ equity 400,435 423,078 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 896,101 $ 627,674

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (25,240 ) $ 348 $ (2,654 ) $ 1,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of capitalized software costs 6,168 5,424 22,571 23,016 Amortization of debt issuance costs 381 127 834 508 Amortization of other intangibles 2,445 3,099 9,035 12,397 Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on marketable securities (476 ) — (476 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 200 — 100 7 Deferred income taxes (9,539 ) 180 (9,076 ) 215 Depreciation 1,247 1,496 5,088 6,902 Excess tax deficiency (benefit) from share-based compensation (374 ) (191 ) (1,052 ) 643 Impairment of assets 1,587 2,329 3,163 3,906 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 16 20 90 97 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates 30 — 17 — Non-cash operating lease costs 524 1,277 2,716 5,732 Provision for bad debts 814 773 1,914 1,915 Restructuring costs, net of amounts paid 1,990 — 1,990 — Share-based compensation 6,942 7,867 33,458 26,552 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets — — (10,296 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable (9,754 ) (6,750 ) (12,379 ) (431 ) Contract assets (1,259 ) (824 ) 5,930 (5,610 ) Accounts payable (3,784 ) (5,921 ) 333 (2,329 ) Contract liabilities (1,798 ) 6,401 (6,739 ) 8,417 Accrued compensation and related benefits 10,449 6,717 (13,142 ) (1,638 ) Income taxes 1,968 1,564 2,790 (5,650 ) Deferred compensation 464 (441 ) 803 610 Operating lease liabilities (1,383 ) (2,672 ) (8,808 ) (12,734 ) Other assets and liabilities 26,065 (3,914 ) 17,450 (10,598 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,683 16,909 43,660 53,545 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to capitalized software costs (8,081 ) (7,663 ) (34,987 ) (25,500 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (219 ) (545 ) (2,277 ) (2,582 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,851 ) — (51,302 ) — Proceeds from disposition of Commercial Dental assets — — 11,253 — Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 506 — 506 — Purchases of marketable securities (140,087 ) — (140,087 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (151,732 ) (8,208 ) (216,894 ) (28,082 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from convertible senior notes — — 275,000 — Proceeds from line of credit — — 50,000 — Repayments on line of credit — — (50,000 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs — — (8,483 ) — Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee plans 1,440 4,137 6,835 5,014 Repurchase of common stock — — (49,878 ) (35,874 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions — — — (540 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (874 ) (441 ) (10,851 ) (5,891 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 566 3,696 212,623 (37,291 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 — (148 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (143,482 ) 12,397 39,241 (11,828 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 249,470 54,350 66,747 78,575 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 105,988 $ 66,747 $ 105,988 $ 66,747

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION



(In thousands) The following table presents our revenues disaggregated by our major revenue categories and by occurrence: Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Recurring revenues: Subscription services $ 52,022 $ 42,055 $ 184,047 $ 162,636 Support and maintenance 38,850 39,887 153,520 155,623 Managed services 34,452 27,741 129,115 111,377 Transactional and data services 36,612 27,544 127,236 110,077 Total recurring revenues 161,936 137,227 593,918 539,713 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring revenues: Software license and hardware 8,487 7,145 27,860 31,347 Other non-recurring services 8,127 6,887 31,394 25,290 Total software, hardware and other non-recurring revenues 16,614 14,032 59,254 56,637 Total revenues $ 178,550 $ 151,259 $ 653,172 $ 596,350 Recurring revenues as a percentage of total revenues 90.7 % 90.7 % 90.9 % 90.5 %

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before provision for income taxes – GAAP $ (24,761 ) $ 2,273 $ 4,304 $ 5,196 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 832 — 2,345 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,445 3,099 9,035 12,397 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 381 127 834 508 Gain on disposition of Commercial Dental assets — — (10,296 ) — Impairment of assets 1,587 2,329 3,163 3,906 Restructuring costs 2,152 — 2,473 539 Shareholder disputes, other regulatory and litigation matters, and related costs, net of insurance* 36,026 531 36,513 29,747 Share-based compensation 6,942 7,867 33,458 26,552 Other non-run-rate expenses** 160 107 939 4,486 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 50,525 14,060 78,464 78,135 Income before provision for income taxes – Non-GAAP 25,764 16,333 82,768 83,331 Provision for income taxes 5,153 3,266 16,554 16,666 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 20,611 $ 13,067 $ 66,214 $ 66,665 Diluted net income per share – Non-GAAP $ 0.31 $ 0.19 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 66,561 67,547 67,647 67,788 * Includes $35,095 of legal settlement and related costs associated with the DOJ investigation regulatory matter. ** Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 consist of $111 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $49 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 consist of $107 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities. Other non-run-rate expenses for the year ended March 31, 2023 consist of $740 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and $199 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the year ended March 31, 2022 consist primarily of $1,242 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan and $2,707 of executive transition costs, including severance and other costs related to the departure of the CEO, $498 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and $39 of professional services costs not related to core operations.

