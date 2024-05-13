NextGen Healthcare Chosen to Advance Axis Health System’s Delivery of Award-Winning Integrated Care

Leading Whole-Person Care Provider in Colorado Boosts Coordination Across Specialties

As whole-person care becomes a growing focus of the healthcare industry, NextGen Healthcare has been selected to support Axis Health System in its delivery of community-based healthcare across southwest Colorado. NextGen® Enterprise EHR (electronic health record) and NextGen® Enterprise PM (practice management) will improve the care team's capacity and expand healthcare access for patients.





Axis Health System has been serving southwest Colorado since 1960 and is a community health center, community mental health center, and licensed provider of substance use treatment. In addition to primary, dental, mental health care and substance use treatment, the organization provides pharmacy services and operates walk-in crisis centers. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recognized Axis in 2023 for its commitment to optimizing health information technology and its success in addressing social risk factors.

With NextGen Healthcare as its technology partner, Axis gains a unified platform that will support continued achievement of HRSA standards and elevate care delivery by consolidating patient data—ensuring accuracy of diagnoses, streamlining communication, and boosting organizational efficiency.

“Axis Health System has been at the forefront of whole-person care for decades and it is an honor to support such critical work,” said David Sides, chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “Our solutions will optimize integration so Axis can continue delivering the highest standard of care.”

“We chose NextGen Healthcare after a comprehensive search to find a healthcare technology partner that understands our vision of care integration,” said Shelly Burke, chief executive officer of Axis Health System. “Together, we will continue raising the bar for whole-person care.”

For information about how NextGen Healthcare is supporting nonprofit healthcare organizations across the nation, visit nextgen.com.

