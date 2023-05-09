NextGen Healthcare and CHE Behavioral Health Services Partner to Increase Access to Mental Health Care

Leading Mental Health Treatment Provider Selects NextGen Behavioral Health Suite to Empower Its Robust Care Network

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that CHE Behavioral Health Services has chosen NextGen® Behavioral Health Suite to support its growing network. CHE Behavioral Health, based in Carlsbad, Calif., is a multispecialty, clinic-based group comprising 900+ licensed professionals dedicated to increasing access to mental health services. CHE is licensed to provide services in 47 states across the U.S. and will initially begin using NextGen Behavioral Health Suite in 14 states. NextGen Behavioral Health Suite is a comprehensive solution that gives providers access to a single, integrated physical and behavioral health record to treat the whole patient.

“CHE Behavioral Health is a dynamic, multidisciplinary practice, and we sought out a dynamic health tech solution that is capable of evolving as quickly as we are growing,” said Vu Nguyen, chief information officer at CHE Behavioral Health Solutions. “We are excited to implement NextGen Behavioral Health Suite and work with a solution provider that understands the complexities of delivering quality mental health care.”

CHE Behavioral Health is the largest non-contract, W-2 mental health provider in the U.S. Its employees extend care to patients via a full-spectrum of care settings, including telehealth visits, psychiatry services, in-patient long-term care facility visits, and in-person clinic services. Treatments span anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, psychosis, and behavioral disturbances, as well as behavioral interventions for non-compliance, hypertension, chronic pain, diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

“Recent data paints a startling picture of the prevalence of mental health concerns in the U.S. adult population with nearly 21% of adults saying they experienced mental illness and 15% of adults diagnosed with a substance use disorder within the past year,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president at NextGen Healthcare. “We are grateful to partner with CHE Behavioral Health Services as it expands its reach to offer life-changing access to care and meet rapidly growing demand.”

Learn more about NextGen Behavioral Health Suite here. Help eradicate the stigma of mental health services by supporting National Mental Health Awareness Month this May, including National Prevention Week (May 8-14) – a national public education platform showcasing how organizations across the U.S. are raising awareness about the importance of substance misuse prevention and positive mental health.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About CHE Behavioral Health Services

Our trained professionals treat such major problems as anxiety, depression, adjustment disorders, psychosis, and behavioral disturbances. In addition, they provide behavioral interventions for such medical problems as non-compliance, hypertension, chronic pain, diabetes, cancer, and obesity.

CHE is a multispecialty, clinic-based group of licensed professionals dedicated to increasing access to mental health services and reducing the stigma of mental health conditions since 1994. With over 900 psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, licensed clinical social workers and licensed marriage & family therapists, CHE is the largest employer of non-contract, W2 mental health providers in the United States.

