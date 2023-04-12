NextGen Healthcare Again Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Trustworthy Companies List

Healthtech Leader Recognized by Customers, Employees and Investors for Second Consecutive Year

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year NextGen Healthcare has been named to the list.

America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million in 2022 were considered in the study. The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies across 23 industries were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.

“Trust is the basis for building and maintaining relationships with our key stakeholders as we partner to facilitate meaningful change in healthcare,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer at NextGen Healthcare. “Our continued recognition affirms our commitment to serving as a trusted advisor for our clients and enabling better clinical and financial outcomes for all.”

The honor is the latest recognition for NextGen Healthcare, which in February was recognized as a Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer for the second consecutive year and ranked No. 1 EHR/PM by Black Book Research for the sixth consecutive year.

“We’ve been on this journey since 2012 with NextGen Healthcare, and we’ve just believed in better and we believe in better outcomes,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, vice president and chief information officer at NextGen Healthcare client Delaware Valley Community Health. “NextGen Healthcare has been a trusted advisor and valued partner, and it has served our providers and patients well.”

