Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12, 2022

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEXCF #3D—Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the augmented reality wayfinding platform for the real-world metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors’ section of the Nextech AR website.

Nextech AR invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference



Presentation Date: Wednesday October 12, 2022



Time: 9:45am Eastern Time (ET)



Register to Attend: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1571724&tp_key=4274f13b29&sti=nexcf

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech’s e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech’s leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

