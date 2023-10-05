Nextdoor’s Treat Map Returns to Help Neighbors Plan for the Thrills, Chills and Spills of Halloween

Popular seasonal feature introduces new ability to seek and share the best Halloween celebrations in neighborhoods nearby and across the country

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) today announced the return of its annual Treat Map, an interactive local guide for celebrating Halloween. Continuing its 11-year tradition of helping families and Halloween aficionados connect with the best trick-or-treating routes and most haunting home decor, this year’s Treat Map introduces new functionality that allows neighbors to view and explore Halloween festivities in any neighborhood and share their favorite Treat Map finds with friends and fellow fun-seekers.









From now through the end of the month, neighbors can access the Treat Map from Nextdoor’s Discover tab to start sharing their Halloween plans. Through October 31st, neighbors can drop a themed pin on the Treat Map for their home or local business, to signal their participation in spooky season. To inspire others to get in on the fun, neighbors can add images and text to their pins to showcase their plans and activities, from photos of frightfully festive decor, to offerings of allergy-friendly treats, to their plans to give the ultimate Halloween handout: king-sized candy bars.

For the first time, this year neighbors can also explore neighborhoods outside their own, to find the most popular places and most spirited streets for Halloween fun. From the Treat Map, neighbors simply drag the map and navigate to any Nextdoor neighborhood to view the pins and posts in other locales. By clicking “Share this Area”, neighbors can also share any ghoulishly great neighborhoods, top notch trick-or-treat routes or particularly tempting Treat Map posts with friends and families, via text or their social channels.

Bringing even more good clean fun to often-messy Halloween festivities, this year’s Treat Map sponsor is WaterWipes®, the world’s purest baby wipes. Many parents reported in a recent survey1 that their kids eat between 1-11 pieces of candy during trick-or-treating; they can keep an eye on the Treat Map later this month for special activations from WaterWipes® that help anyone having a monstrously messy moment find a gentle clean on-the-go.

“When Halloween falls on a weeknight night, families are finding new ways to make the most of this once-a-year celebration. From visiting local business centers or community events, to joining friends and family in their neighborhoods, families are eager to plan a fun, efficient school night Halloween,” said Emma Mandolino, Head of Nextdoor CREATE. “With the ability to search the Treat Map for any neighborhood, we’re giving neighbors the opportunity to prepare, plan and enjoy the ultimate Halloween, and with WaterWipes as the sponsor, families can prepare for the thrills – and even spills – of the season.”

Neighbors can find the Treat Map in the Discover section of the Nextdoor app, or by visiting nextdoor.com/halloween.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 310,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nexdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About WaterWipes

WaterWipes ® are made using a unique water technology and contain 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. They have been specifically developed to be purer than cloth and water while offering the convenience of a wipe. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn skin and are so gentle they can also be used on premature babies.

1WaterWipes® and TRUE Global Intelligence, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, conducted an online survey among a sample of 1,008 parents of kids under 18 years of age. The online omnibus study via Big Village was conducted from August 15-20.

