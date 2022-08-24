Home Business Wire Nextdoor to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Nextdoor to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, starting at 4:30pm PT. A webcast of the event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website at investors.nextdoor.com and through this webcast link. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately six months following the event.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), its LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 295,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Nextdoor Investor Relations:

Matt Anderson

Arushi Sharma

ir@nextdoor.com
or visit investors.nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Media Relations:

David Roady

Antonia Gray

press@nextdoor.com

