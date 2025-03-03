Nextdoor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood network, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in March:

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 9:15 a.m. PT, Chief Executive Officer Nirav Tolia and Chief Financial Officer Matt Anderson will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco. The conversation will last approximately 35 minutes, and a live webcast of the event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com . A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year following the event.

On Monday, March 17, 2025 and Tuesday, March 18, 2025, management will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its X handle (x.com/Nextdoor), and its LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the essential neighborhood network. Neighbors, public agencies and businesses use Nextdoor to connect around local information that matters in more than 340,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. Nextdoor builds innovative technology to foster local community, and brands and businesses of all sizes use Nextdoor’s proprietary advertising platform to engage with neighborhoods at scale. Download the app and join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and media assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Nextdoor Investor Relations:

John T. Williams

jwilliams@nextdoor.com

ir@nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Media Relations:

Kelsey Grady

Antonia Gray

press@nextdoor.com