Nextdoor to Participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Matt Anderson, will participate in the 2023 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information.





About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 315,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

