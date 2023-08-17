Nextdoor to Participate in September Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events. Please contact the host companies for more details on the conferences, including registration and meeting information.





Chief Executive Officer Sarah Friar and Chief Financial Officer Mike Doyle will attend the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco and plan to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 5th at 3:05pm PT. A recording of the webcast will be available on Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com, following the event.

Management will participate in the Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Management will participate in the Truist Securities Virtual Internet Growth Summit on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), its LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

