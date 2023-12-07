Nextdoor Rewind: 2023 Gives Neighbors a Local-Level Reflection of the Past Year Together

For the first time, neighbors will experience a recap of the shared moments, events, and highlights in their metro area from the past year on Nextdoor

Chronicling achievements like the number of event RSVPs that brought neighbors together, the number of conversations about trusted local businesses, the value of items sold in the ‘For Sale & Free’ section, and how many furry, feathered, or scaly friends were lost and then found, Nextdoor Rewind: 2023 will highlight the many ways that communities came together. While neighbors across the nation came together to plan events, sell or giveaway household items, seek recommendations, or ‘Fave’ a local business, several metro areas topped the charts:

Top 10 metros with Sell For Good listings

These metro areas felt the spirit of giving the whole year, by donating the proceeds of their sales on Nextdoor’s For Sale & Free section to a local charity.

In descending order:

1. San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, CA 6. Houston, TX 2. Los Angeles, CA 7. Atlanta, GA 3. New York, NY 8. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX 4. Washington, DC 9. Seattle-Tacoma, WA 5. Denver, CO 10. Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Sarasota, FL

Top 10 metros to be #Reunited with a lost pet or item

Whether it’s a beloved French bulldog puppy or a cherished family heirloom, these metro areas topped the charts for finding beloved belongings!

In descending order:

1. Los Angeles, CA 6. Denver, CO 2. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX 7. Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA 3. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA 8. San Antonio, TX 4. Houston, TX 9. Atlanta, GA 5. Phoenix, AZ 10. Seattle-Tacoma, WA

Top 10 metros to ‘Fave’ a local business:

These metro areas used the power of personal recommendation to give the restaurants, cafes, shops, tradespeople, and other businesses the recognition they deserve.

In descending order:

1. Los Angeles, CA 6. Atlanta, GA 2. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA 7. Philadelphia, PA 3. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX 8. Chicago, IL 4. New York, NY 9. Houston, TX 5. Phoenix, AZ 10. Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Sarasota, FL

“The end of the year is always a time of reflection. But before we set a course for 2024, with personal goals and resolutions, let’s take a beat to celebrate the many ways that neighbors, local businesses, and communities came together, to support each other’s ventures, to lend a helping hand during the hard times, and celebrate the unique traditions and triumphs of their localities,” said Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Nextdoor. “Happy Holidays from your neighbors at Nextdoor and we look forward to making more memories with you next year.”

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 315,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

