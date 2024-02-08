Nextdoor Reveals the Winners for the 2024 #LoveYourNeighborhood Photo Contest, Following A Record-Breaking Number of Entries

Six phenomenal finalists, including two runners-up winners and one grand prize winner, were selected from nearly 42,000 entries from across the country

Deb Gaston from the Orleans-Harwich Nextdoor neighborhood in Massachusetts is this year’s grand prize winner for her photo of her dog Shelby, reflecting on the sunrise during an early morning walk on the beach.

“It was low tide,” said Deb Gaston, grand prize winner of the #LoveYourNeighborhood photo contest 2024. “Shelby and I were alone somewhere between the beautiful bayside beaches of Chapin and Mayflower on Cape Cod. As I looked left to see the sunrise, what I saw stopped me in my tracks. I could hardly believe my eyes and frantically fumbled for the phone. She did it all on her own…appreciating the beauty of the sunrise in this special corner of the world.”

Nextdoor neighbors nationwide voted Gaston’s photo as their favorite from a selection of six finalists. Two additional runner-up winners, Sharon Smith of the Rose Garden, California Nextdoor neighborhood and David Swanson of the Willow Lake, Arizona Nextdoor neighborhood received the second and third-most votes. The full list of finalists are:

Sharon Smith | Neighborhood: Rose Garden, CA (Runner-up)



Besties in Brentwood



“One of my best friends and I are hiking buddies and now our daughters are best friends and hiking buddies. It’s wonderful to share this amazing friendship and the beautiful outdoors together. I feel so blessed that we have so many beautiful places nearby to enjoy each other and the great outdoors.” – Sharon Smith

David Swanson | Neighborhood: Willow Lake, AZ (Runner-up)



Eagle catching fish in Arizona



“Wildlife photography has always been a passion of mine. Moving to Prescott, Arizona has given me the opportunity to experience and photograph nature first hand. It is a magical moment to see a Bald Eagle fishing let alone capture that moment with my camera. As a nature photographer I consider myself lucky to live in such an awesome place.” – David Swanson

Brad Eyster | Neighborhood: The Park at Locust Creek, KY



Long Run Creek in Louisville



“Locust Creek, on the far eastern edge of Louisville, has significant wooded green space. Our dog Beau loves daily hikes on the unique trail running beside Long Run Creek. This photo captures the incredible beauty of the area on a crisp morning after a winter storm.” – Brad Eyster

Gretchen Shipman | Neighborhood: Armatage, MN



Now serving happiness in Minneapolis



“The day this photo was taken was our wedding day in Minnesota. We had our good friend Stacy Saindon (who also lives in the neighborhood) officiate our wedding in our backyard. The word ‘happy’ was used several times throughout that day, and when we walked up the street to the Red Wagon pizza to celebrate with our friends, everyone said ‘You have to have your picture taken in front of this sign!’ So we did and it turned out to be one of our best photos yet. I love our neighborhood because it’s walkable to so many great restaurants and shops.” – Gretchen Shipman

Steve Zwillinger | Neighborhood: Kite Hill, CA



San Francisco through the trees



“​​Every morning, I walk out our front door for my daily walk and am greeted by this inspiring neighborhood view of my magnificent city of San Francisco. Brilliant sunrises, foggy mornings, atmospheric rivers…I’ve seen them all. This image connects strongly to my creative core. So much so that this one photo sparked the creation of Zwilly Prints, a gathering of my artwork that captures the magical lens through which I see the world. The power of an image.” – Steve Zwillinger

“We were overwhelmed at the wave of entries as neighbors across the country shared a glimpse at their day-to-day lives, once in a lifetime moments, backyards and city streets,” said Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer at Nextdoor. “It’s clear from this and past contests, that a love of the animals in our lives connects us. We’re taking that note and our next #LoveYourNeighborhood photo contest will focus on the pets and creatures in our local communities. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners, and a sincere thank you to everyone who participated and shared the wonder of their neighborhoods.”

This latest #LoveYourNeighborhood photo contest inspired the largest number of neighbor submissions for the contest series to date. The grand prize winner will receive a prize package with an approximate retail value (ARV) of $3,000, and each of the two runners-up will receive a prize package with an ARV of $1,000.

For more information about the #LoveYourNeighborhood contest and winners, visit: nextdoor.com/LYN.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 315,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

