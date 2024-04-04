Nextdoor Launches Ads API Program, Offering Advertisers an Easier Way to Extend Their Campaigns to Nextdoor

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) announced advancements for the next evolution of its proprietary ad server with the opening of the Nextdoor Ads API program. This latest offering gives businesses and agency partners the opportunity to leverage local insights and reach Nextdoor’s highly-engaged audience of neighbors with the ability to create, deliver, and measure Nextdoor ad campaigns from within their own platforms.





With more than 88 million neighbors on the platform, Nextdoor is the place where marketers look to reach an incremental, hyper-local, high-intent audience at scale. Following the roll out of Nextdoor’s Ads Manager, a self-serve advertising platform, the Nextdoor Ads API program continues the momentum by opening the ease, performance, value and flexibility of the platform to a broader audience of advertisers.

“The release of Nextdoor’s Ads API program is a game changer for partners, agencies, developers and enterprises keen to tap into the performance and targeting capabilities of our platform,” said Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Nextdoor. “Nextdoor is the must-buy solution for advertisers eager to deliver relevant, personalized ads to highly engaged neighbors at scale. With this release, we’re continuing to drive the power and sophistication of our ad server to support the needs and strategies of businesses of all sizes and sectors.”

Early partners in Nextdoor’s Ads API program include Taradel, a leading multichannel marketing platform, Boost by Lone Wolf, a digital marketing and advertising solution from the leading provider of residential real estate software, Lone Wolf Technologies, and Unified Enterprises, Corp., an omnichannel digital advertising agency. Early partners are leveraging the Nextdoor Ads API program to extend their customers’ campaigns and power full-campaign creation, management and reporting. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nextdoor and bring our clients a powerful new way to connect with their communities,” said Jim Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer at Taradel. “With Nextdoor’s Ads API program, we’re making ad campaigns easier to deploy while making them smarter and more effective. It’s a big win for local businesses looking to make a real impact.”

This release of the Nextdoor Ads API program follows previous innovations which fostered new opportunities and capabilities for the Nextdoor Advertising platform, including the launch of the Nextdoor Developer Site, and self-service tools for the Nextdoor Ads Manager (NAM).

To learn more and request access to Nextdoor’s Ads API, visit Nextdoor’s Developer Site.

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 330,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

