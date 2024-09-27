Nextdoor Celebrates 2024 Neighborhood Fave Businesses Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

8th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Recommended Local Shops, Restaurants, and Service Providers In Communities Across the Country

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood network, today revealed the local businesses nationwide that have been named a 2024 Neighborhood Fave. Returning for its 8th consecutive year, the Neighborhood Faves awards recognizes the most beloved local businesses on Nextdoor, as selected by their neighbors.









Determined by volume of neighbor Faves and recommendations collected over a one-year period, winners will display a coveted Neighborhood Faves badge on their Nextdoor Business Page, and receive a sticker for their shop or store windows, driving additional “word-of-mouth” attention. Neighborhood Faves winners receive 6x times more recommendations on their respective Business Pages, and in a May 2023 Nextdoor survey, 94% of Nextdoor neighbors report valuing recommendations for products, services, and businesses from their Nextdoor neighbors.

“This year’s Neighborhood Fave businesses represent the outstanding service providers, local spots and eateries that are an essential part of our everyday lives,” said Nirav Tolia, Chief Executive Officer of Nextdoor. “We’re thrilled to celebrate these important members of the community, but more importantly, being a Neighborhood Fave is good for business. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

As businesses prepare for the approaching holidays, this year’s Neighborhood Faves winners will benefit from the power of trusted, local recommendations. Last holiday season, nearly one in two neighbors on Nextdoor considered purchasing an item due to a recommendation seen on Nextdoor, and more than two in every three neighbors feel that it’s important to shop at local stores during the holidays.

One of the most popular Neighborhood Fave categories is “coffee shops”. These local haunts provide more than a daily dose of caffeine, but are often meeting spots for neighbors, impromptu remote offices, or an accessible “oasis” during a hectic day. In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29th, the following is a list of the top 10 most loved and recommended independent coffee shops on Nextdoor nationwide:

Anneke Schat’s Coffee and Pastry | Washoe Valley, NV

Debra’s Bakery | Hot Springs, AZ

Drip Coffee House | Colorado Springs, CO

Dutch Baby | New York, NY

El Dorado Coffee Corral | Santa Fe, NM

Gypsy Fox Rescue Brew | Yuma, AZ

Madera Sunrise | Green Valley, AZ

Periwinkle Kitchen & Coastal Cafe | Johns Island, SC

The Roast Coffee and Café | Essex, MD

Soulmate Cafe | Ringwood, NJ

The complete list of 2024 Neighborhood Fave businesses in your area is available at: nextdoor.com/favorites.

