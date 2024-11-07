Nextdoor Announces Georg Petschnigg as Chief Design Officer

Georg recently led the successful redesign at The New York Times and joins Nextdoor as the company undertakes a complete transformation of the product

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood network, has announced Georg Petschnigg as Chief Design Officer (CDO) to lead all aspects of design strategy and execution. His design leadership and deep experience in creating products that connect users to relevant information will be key as Nextdoor embarks on a full transformation of the product, an initiative the company is calling NEXT.





Georg’s role as CDO highlights Nextdoor’s continued commitment to delivering value for neighbors, businesses, partners, advertisers, and investors alike. Georg is a results-driven design lead with extensive experience and proven success in UX transformation and innovations in advertising and subscriptions. Most recently, he served as Head of Product Design at The New York Times. The innovative, consumer-centric designs left their mark on the entire product portfolio, and culminated in the most consequential Times app redesign yet. Previously, Georg was Chief Innovation Officer at WeTransfer, co-founded FiftyThree and incubated numerous new consumer businesses at Microsoft.

“I’ve learned that great design deepens our understanding of the world, sparks curiosity, and enriches our everyday lives,” said Georg Petschnigg, Chief Design Officer at Nextdoor. “Nextdoor’s dedication and unique opportunity in the local space is evident, as it is well-positioned to tackle the significant gaps and challenges that exist in local. I am excited and honored to now be part of the team working on this opportunity.”

“Transforming our product will require a dramatically improved user experience, and having a best in class design head will help us across the board,” said Nirav Tolia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Nextdoor. “I can’t think of a better leader than Georg to help guide our team on this journey.”

