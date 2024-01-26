Nextdoor Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Home Business Wire Nextdoor Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results...
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook.


A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Nextdoor Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com, and an audio recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044/) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 315,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nexdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Nextdoor Investor Relations:

John T. Williams

ir@nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Media Relations:

Antonia Gray

press@nextdoor.com

