<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Nextdoor Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire

Nextdoor Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook.

A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Nextdoor Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com, and an audio recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044/) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 305,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Nextdoor Investor Relations:

Matt Anderson

Arushi Sharma

ir@nextdoor.com
or visit investors.nextdoor.com

Nextdoor Media Relations:

David Roady

Antonia Gray

press@nextdoor.com

Articoli correlati

LiquiDonate Officially Certified as a Green Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
Start-Up Pioneers Sustainability API for Retailers and Businesses with Excess InventorySAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiquiDonate, an innovative tech start-up whose proprietary...
Continua a leggere

Radiant Logic Finalizes Acquisition of Brainwave GRC

Business Wire Business Wire -
Joint Company Vision Includes Industry-first Identity Data Management ApproachNOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IAM--Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, today announces...
Continua a leggere

Rakuten Symphony Selects TOYO Corporation’s 100GbE High-Speed Network Capture Portable For Rakuten Open RAN Customer Experience Center in UK

Business Wire Business Wire -
SYNESIS Delivers Complete Visibility for 5G Mobile NetworksTOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOYO Corporation (TOKYO:8151), the leading test and measurement company, announced today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
data center green adobe stock

IDA aderisce al Climate Neutral Data Center Pact

Sostenibilità