Nextdoor and Verizon Reunite for Nationwide Neighbor Month Celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) and Verizon today announced the kickoff of a special event series, giving communities across the country a venue, opportunity and reason to reconnect. Collaborating for the second consecutive year, the two companies will host five neighborhood block parties, inviting neighbors to celebrate their local communities and one another. Coinciding with September’s Neighbor Month, the first event will take place on September 9th in Atlanta’s Parkway Village community.









Over the next five weeks, Verizon and Nextdoor will host five all-ages neighborhood events in four cities across the country: Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Chicago and the Cleveland metro area. Neighbors in each city are invited to come together for an afternoon of games, music, activities and conversation. These free to attend events give neighbors the occasion to enjoy a meal from popular local food trucks, create connections, and rekindle and strengthen bonds with their community.

“We’re proud to partner once again with Verizon to celebrate the uniqueness of every neighborhood and the resilience of connected communities,” said Heidi Andersen, Head of Revenue and Marketing, Nextdoor. “This Neighbor Month, we encourage everyone to take a moment to grab a coffee, meet for a meal, or just have a conversation with a neighbor. These casual moments of connection are the glue that strengthens our communities.”

“Regular communication is the heartbeat of any healthy community – whether in person or virtually,” said Kelley Kurtzman, Chief Sales Officer for Verizon. “We’re proud to partner with Nextdoor on these neighborhood block parties and hope, through the power of Verizon Home Internet, we can continue to enable community conversations and connections long after these events are over.”

Neighbor Month Event Schedule

Saturday, September 9th



Atlanta, Georgia



Parkway Village



2PM – 6PM

Friday, September 29th



Salt Lake City, UT



Smith’s Ballpark, hosted by the Ballpark Community Council



5PM – 8PM

Saturday, September 30th



Salt Lake City, UT



Northwest Community Center



2PM – 6PM

Saturday, October 7th



Chicago, IL



Paradise Park



2PM – 6PM

Saturday, October 14th



Brunswick, OH



Browning Boulevard



2PM – 6PM

Neighbors across the nation can join the Neighbor Month celebration by planning their own get-together with those right next door. From a casual cup of coffee, meeting for a meal at a neighborhood fave restaurant or community get-together in a local park, tips, ideas and inspiration for how to celebrate Neighbor Month in any community can be found at https://neighbormonth2023.com/.

Visit https://neighbormonth2023.com/ for additional information and to RSVP to these five free to attend Neighbor Month events.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 310,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nexdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

press@nextdoor.com