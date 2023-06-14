Nextdoor Advances Growth of Its Must-buy Local Ad Platform for Advertisers of All Sizes

Nextdoor Ads Manager expands to mid-market and SMBs in 2023; partnerships with Oracle Advertising and IAS enhance brand safety and brand measurement on the neighborhood network; new “Nextdoor Outdoor” initiative marks global partnership with DIVE Billboards





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, today announced new advances designed to accelerate the growth of its must-buy local advertising platform. Nextdoor is rolling out Nextdoor Ads Manager, a unified self-service platform that offers advertisers advanced and easy-to-use tools to help drive specific business goals and reach the audiences they care about most. Nextdoor Ads Manager will first be available to mid-market advertisers and will later expand to agencies and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) later this year.

Nextdoor is continuing to prioritize brand safety and brand measurement via collaborations with Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality and Oracle Advertising (announced last October). Additionally, Nextdoor is announcing a global partnership with digital out of home (DOOH) leader, DIVE Billboards to launch “Nextdoor Outdoor.”

Heidi Andersen, Chief Revenue Officer at Nextdoor said: “We recognize the unique needs of mid-market and SMBs in reaching their local customer base. With Nextdoor Ads Manager, we’re able to provide an accessible and efficient advertising platform that allows businesses to connect with their communities on a personal and meaningful level. In addition, our partnerships with industry heavy-weights like IAS and Oracle Advertising help ensure high-value, optimal ad experiences on the platform. By investing in ways to enhance the advertiser experience on the neighborhood network, we are strengthening Nextdoor’s position as a must-buy local ad-platform and more importantly, enabling growth for advertisers of all sizes.”

Nextdoor Ads Manager

Rolling out in 2023, Nextdoor Ads Manager offers businesses of all sizes the opportunity to leverage the power of hyper-local advertising by targeting specific neighborhoods and communities in their service areas. In a recent Nextdoor survey, 93% of neighbors make decisions for their households. Nextdoor Ads Manager enables advertisers to reach real people, tailor their message with local personalization at national scale, and influence customers when they have highly valuable intent. With Nextdoor’s extensive network of engaged users, businesses will be able to reach the right audience, build meaningful connections, and drive growth locally. Nextdoor Ads Manager for mid-market advertisers, agencies, and SMBs will be available through a phased rollout over the coming months.

Investments in Brand Safety and Brand Measurement

Nextdoor’s continued efforts to partner with industry movers in brand safety and brand measurement ensures the growth and development of its must-buy local advertising platform.

Integral Ad Science (IAS): Nextdoor’s new partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), which will begin testing soon, will help advertisers measure viewability and ad fraud detection, enabling advertisers to effectively optimize campaigns and confidently measure success on Nextdoor.

Nextdoor’s new partnership with Integral Ad Science (IAS), which will begin testing soon, will help advertisers measure viewability and ad fraud detection, enabling advertisers to effectively optimize campaigns and confidently measure success on Nextdoor. Oracle Moat: Last October, Nextdoor announced a strategic collaboration with Oracle Advertising to leverage Oracle Moat on the Nextdoor platform. Oracle Moat’s Brand Safety Blocking and Reporting solutions are now live on Nextdoor, ensuring that ads are being displayed in a safe and relevant environment.

Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Office, Integral Ad Science said: “Advertisers are looking for compelling content in the right context to reach consumers and Nextdoor provides an ideal environment for innovative marketers. Combining Nextdoor’s absorbing content with IAS’s powerful platform and actionable data will give even more transparency and confidence to marketers looking to maximize their ad spend.”

Nextdoor Ads Manager, along with its partnerships with Oracle Moat and IAS, showcase Nextdoor’s commitment to accelerating growth of the must-buy local ad-platform. With this new suite of advertising tools and insights, businesses can harness the power of Nextdoor’s neighborhood network to reach their target audience effectively and connect on a personal level.

Nextdoor Outdoor

Following a successful partnership with DIVE Billboards in Canada, Nextdoor is expanding its efforts to the U.S. Advertisers can now leverage DIVE’s global cross vendor source inventory of DOOH space. This will merge online and offline content and allow trending moments from Nextdoor’s brand partners to appear out of home.

For more information on Nextdoor’s advertising offering, please visit: Nextdoor Ads Manager

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 305,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

Contacts

Abby Reyes



press@nextdoor.com