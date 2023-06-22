Next Wins Best Data Leakage Prevention Solution at SC Awards Europe 2023

The Reveal platform by Next is recognized for innovative technology in the DLP category

LONDON & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next DLP (“Next”), a leader in insider risk and data protection, today announced the company has been recognized as a winner in the Best Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) Solution category for the SC Awards Europe 2023. The awards bring together the best in the industry to recognize and reward products and services that continue to stand out from the crowd, exceeding customer expectations to help defeat imminent threats and cybersecurity attacks.

“We are honored to receive such a prestigious industry award from SC Awards Europe and congratulate the runners up, Proofpoint, Egress, and Cato Networks,” said Fergal Glynn, Chief Marketing Officer of Next. “With the Reveal platform and its patent-pending endpoint agent that leverages ML to inspect content instantly, Next delivers the most accurate sensitive data detection and protection on the market today. Our mission is to reinvent data protection for today’s distributed organization. This recognition further ensures our continued innovation is well-positioned to disrupt legacy DLP.”

With a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, ML-powered solution, the Reveal platform by Next is built for today’s threat landscape. Unlike traditional DLP approaches, which require lengthy data discovery and classification efforts, Reveal customers gain value on day one through complete visibility and out-of-the-box policies. Reveal helps security teams understand human and device behavioral patterns in real time, strengthen defenses against insider risks, make static IT policy come alive, close compliance gaps, and protect against data exfiltration.

Next is rapidly accelerating innovation and company growth, announcing significant enhancements to the Reveal platform over the past few months, including Scoped Investigations to protect employee privacy, ChatGPT visibility and adaptive controls, and integration with Splunk. They also recently appointed John Stringer as Head of Product and Chris Denbigh-White as Chief Security Officer.

To learn more about the winners, visit https://www.scawardseurope.com/winners-2023. For more information on Next’s data protection solutions and the Reveal platform, visit https://www.nextdlp.com/solutions/data-loss-protection.

About Next

Next DLP (“Next”) is a leading provider of insider risk and data protection solutions. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees, and fulfills security, compliance, and regulatory needs. The company’s leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (f.k.a. HelpSystems), DigitalGuardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco, and Veracode. Next is trusted by organizations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more information, visit www.nextdlp.com.

Contacts

Media Contact for Next DLP:

Danielle Ostrovsky



Hi-Touch PR



410-302-9459



Ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com