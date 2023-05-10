Next Step in the EA (Enrolled Agent) Exam Preparation

HOCK International and PassKey Learning Systems partner together to offer a groundbreaking EA exam study program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The partnership between HOCK international and PassKey Learning creates a winning combination for candidates preparing for the EA exams. Through this partnership, EA candidates can benefit from PassKey’s expert study materials and HOCK’s interactive PassMap™ learning system. Candidates can easily track their progress, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and develop a personalized study plan that meets their unique needs.

“Our partnership with PassKey allows us to offer an exceptional learning experience that equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to pass the EA exam and advance their careers in the tax industry,” said Brian Hock, President of HOCK international. “Our collaboration will ensure that candidates have the best possible resources to succeed,” added Christy Pinheiro, CFO of PassKey Learning.

The EA Exam Review by HOCK and PassKey is a monthly subscription-based course. Candidates have two subscription options: EA Exam Review Standard – $29.95 per month, and EA Exam Review Premium – $44.95 per month.

EA Exam Review Standard includes:

2,500+ Practice Questions

70+ Hours of Videos

Full-Length Practice Exams

Hundreds of Flash Cards

Interactive learning system PassMap™

Personalized Study Planner

EA Expert Support

EA Exam Review Premium includes:

All study tools and materials in EA Review Standard

Online Textbooks and Workbooks

Bonus Video Lessons

Candidates may cancel the subscription at any time and full refunds are available for seven days after the purchase.

About HOCK international

HOCK international is a leading provider of CMA and CIA exam study materials. Founded in 2000, HOCK international has a mission to help busy professionals overcome self-doubt and master a large syllabus by providing a step-by-step plan, complete materials, and unlimited support to pass their certification exams with confidence and advance their careers.

About PassKey Learning Systems

PassKey Learning Systems was founded in 2008 and has been a leading provider of EA exam review materials for over 15 years. Thousands of candidates use the PassKey EA materials each testing cycle and have a proven track record of success.

