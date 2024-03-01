Next-Generation Safety: Radiation Detection Company Announces Availability of New Bluetooth Digital Dosimeter to Eliminate Shipping Exchanges and Improve Dose Visibility

GEORGETOWN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radiation Detection Company (RDC), a dosimetry service company focused on making radiation safety in the healthcare, dental, veterinary and industrial fields affordable, reliable and easy-to-use, has signed an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to distribute and service Thermo Fisher Scientific’s digital dosimetry solution, NetDose.





On December 29, 2023, a contract was signed to seal the exclusive partnership between Thermo Fisher Scientific and RDC to offer NetDose – Thermo Fisher Scientific’s NVLAP accredited digital dosimeter [NVLAP Lab Code 600295-0] – to North American customers in the healthcare, dental, and veterinary fields. NetDose’s digital technology offers real time radiation monitoring using Bluetooth technology, eliminating the need to ship dosimeters back and forth to a laboratory for processing. With dose readings available as often as every hour, and on-demand dose reports available at the push of a button, the NetDose dosimeter offers peace of mind and reclaimed time for radiation workers and administrators across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thermo Fisher on NetDose. The combination of leading technology from Thermo Fisher and 75 years of dosimetry service experience from RDC is sure to deliver incredible value for our customers,” said Ryan Turk, CEO, Radiation Detection Company.

“My thorough testing of the NetDose device has left me impressed by its exceptional reproducibility and precision. The NetDose dosimeter outshines its counterparts in the digital dosimeter realm, offering remarkable granularity of dose data that not only aids in studying exposure scenarios but also will provide critical insights to RSOs trying to achieve their ALARA objectives. With a detection limit reaching below 1 mrem, the NetDose dosimeter stands as a true technological advancement, transforming the landscape of external radiation dosimetry in ways unparalleled in the market,” said Chris Passmore, CTO, Radiation Detection Company.

About Radiation Detection Company

As the longest-running Dosimetry provider in the U.S., Radiation Detection Company offers NVLAP accredited dosimetry solutions [NVLAP Lab ode 100512-0] with world-class service levels to the medical, dental, energy, and veterinary fields since 1949. RDC’s top-rated white glove experience combined with its extensive network of partner relationships provide businesses with an affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use compliance solution. For more information, please visit www.radetco.com.

Contacts

Amanda Smith



512-831-7000 x220



Amanda.smith@radetco.com