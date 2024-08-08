Next Generation of Creative Storytelling Ushers In, Allowing Users to Create Highest Quality AI Video Content Instantly with Diffuse 2.0

Higgsfield’s foundational video model delivers on $220B market opportunity to create inexpensive, high-quality AI videos instantly

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIvideo—Higgsfield AI (https://higgsfield.ai/), a multimodal AI company building tools to spawn the next generation of creative storytelling, today announced the release of Diffuse 2.0: an entertainment app that uses text-to-video AI to marry photos, video, and text with an individual’s personality to create meaningful stories. Built for consumers and everyday content creators, Diffuse 2.0 builds on the success of Diffuse by combining the self-discovery features of TikTok with the storytelling content in Choices/Episodes to create the most dynamic, fluid and realistic AI video yet.

Since its initial soft launch in April 2024, Diffuse has quietly amassed one million followers, 50% of whom are sharing their content to others – performance that validates the high-engagement of AI-generated videos. Higgsfield was created by ex-Snap chief, Alex Masharbov. See Diffuse 2.0 in action here.

“Video represents 80% of web traffic, and has become the de facto way for people to express themselves. But it’s difficult, expensive, and time consuming to create a high quality video – until now,” said Alex Mashrabov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Higgsfield AI. “We’ve built an optimized video creation platform with hyper-personalization that removes the burden of production and expedites personal storytelling to minutes instead of days.”

Diffuse 2.0 offers significant upgrades from the initial launch, including:

Selfie Animator is now a full-featured photo animator that not only preserves the face, but also the character’s clothing and background.

is now a full-featured photo animator that not only preserves the face, but also the character’s clothing and background. New video templates adds life and motion to any photo from popular dances, memes, and more

adds life and motion to any photo from popular dances, memes, and more Stories inserts the user into a variety of scripted stories where the visuals are generated by AI

inserts the user into a variety of scripted stories where the visuals are generated by AI Video Snacks uses details provided by you and AI to create personal vignettes like “your past life”

uses details provided by you and AI to create personal vignettes like “your past life” Video-to-video Stylization takes any video and transforms it into other styles like comic book, anime, 3D and more

takes any video and transforms it into other styles like comic book, anime, 3D and more Text-to-video Builder to create videos from scratch

Diffuse is available only on mobile (iOS and Android). To learn more about Diffuse 2.0, follow Higgsfield AI on X and LinkedIn.

About Higgsfield AI

Higgsfield AI is a technology company that makes advanced video creation tools accessible to creators worldwide. By leveraging generative AI, Higgsfield AI aims to democratize the process of video production, enabling users to bring their creative visions to life with ease and precision. In April 2024, Higgsfield AI announced 8M in seed funding led by Menlo Ventures.

