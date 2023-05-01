<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Nexstar Reaches Multi-Year Agreement With Hulu
Business Wire

Nexstar Reaches Multi-Year Agreement With Hulu

di Business Wire

Deal Covers 122 Local Television Stations, Including MyNetworkTV Affiliates and Four Independent Stations

Agreement Also Renews Carriage of Nexstar’s Cable News Network, NewsNation

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”) today announced that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with Hulu. The deal covers 122 of the company’s local television stations, including the launch of the company’s MyNetworkTV affiliates and independent stations, and the continued carriage of its cable news network, NewsNation, on Hulu + Live TV. Financial terms of the agreement were not released.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Nexstar Media Contact:
Gary Weitman

EVP & Chief Communications Officer

972/373-8800 (office)

gweitman@nexstar.tv

Investor Contact:
Joe Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Articoli correlati

BlackSky Releases Rare Satellite Image of Alleged Airship on Runway at Veiled Military Base in China

Business Wire Business Wire -
First and only known public image of likely lighter-than-air (LTA) craft at Korla East Test Site confirms hangar facility...
Continua a leggere

Alegeus Appoints Seasoned Employee Benefits & Consumer-Directed Healthcare Executive Melanie Hallenbeck as Chief Growth Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HR--Alegeus, the market leader in healthcare payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Melanie Hallenbeck as chief...
Continua a leggere

Middleby Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) will release 2023 first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 10 before the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BlackSky Releases Rare Satellite Image of Alleged Airship on Runway at Veiled Military Base...

Business Wire