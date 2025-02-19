Nexstar Media Names Samantha Osborne Reynolds as Vice President of Political Sales

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced the appointment of Samantha Osborne Reynolds as Vice President of Political Sales, effective February 18. Ms. Osborne Reynolds will be responsible for building and managing the company’s newly created national political sales division, creating and developing go-to-market political advertising strategies across all of Nexstar’s platforms, and generating significant growth in linear, digital, and connected TV political revenues. She will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Jon Camera, Nexstar’s Senior Vice President for Advertising Sales.

Ms. Osborne Reynolds brings more than 17 years of experience in political strategy and advertising, communication, and media sales to her new role at Nexstar. She served most recently as Vice President, Political, Advocacy and Automation for the E.W. Scripps Company (Scripps), where she oversaw political and national sales for the company’s local media businesses and managed Scripps’ Washington D.C., sales office. She also was responsible for the company’s political sales strategy and marketing plan and launched the connected TV political sales team. Ms. Osborne Reynolds joined Scripps in 2019 as Senior Director of National Sales.

“ Sam is a strategic thinker, deeply experienced, and the perfect person to lead our new political advertising sales division,” said Mr. Camera. “ Her dynamic background and innovative approach will help us to sharpen our focus on national, digital, and connected TV political advertising sales and enable us to provide customized solutions to meet the changing needs of our political clients. Nexstar has a history of success in driving results through political advertising, and I am confident this new political sales division will thrive under Sam’s leadership.”

During the course of her career, Ms. Osborne Reynolds has held a variety of leadership positions of increasing responsibility in political advertising sales and marketing, public affairs, strategic communications, and public relations. She also played important roles with several political campaigns, serving as National Deputy Digital Field Director for Romney for President in 2012, and joining the leadership team of the Republican National Committee where she rose to the position of Chief Digital Officer in 2017.

“ Nexstar has an unmatched collection of television and digital assets, the ability to reach every TV household in the country, and unique product offerings that are second-to-none,” said Ms. Osborne Reynolds. “ My years of experience have prepared me well and I am looking forward to building a talented, innovative, and aggressive political sales team, creating new ways of approaching political advertising, and expanding upon Nexstar’s legacy of success. We will deliver impactful results for local, regional and national candidates and campaigns, and I look forward to making the most out of this new opportunity.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 310,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with more than 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, our national news network providing “News for All Americans,” popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

