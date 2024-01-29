Nexstar Media Names Bill Dallman as Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Grand Junction, Colorado

Accomplished Media Executive with More Than Three Decades of Experience Will Lead



KREX-TV, KGJT-TV, and WesternSlopeNow.com

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. & IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the appointment of Bill Dallman as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcasting and digital operations serving Grand Junction and Montrose, CO (DMA #187), including KREX-TV (CBS), KGJT-TV (My Network), westernslopenow.com, and their related digital and social media channels. Mr. Dallman will also oversee the Company’s operational agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., to provide services to KFQX-TV (FOX) in Grand Junction. Mr. Dallman will report to Traci Wilkinson, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division, and begin his new duties on Monday, February 12.





Mr. Dallman has held a variety of broadcast leadership positions during his more than three decades in the media business and he has a long track record of increasing ratings, developing innovative local content and digital initiatives, and driving revenue growth.

Prior to joining Nexstar, Mr. Dallman served as President and General Manager of KARE 11 (NBC) in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was responsible for long-term strategy and day-to-day operations. During his tenure, Mr. Dallman and his team expanded local news and programming, launching a new weekday newscast at noon and developing “Minnesota and Company,” a half-hour show highlighting local businesses and consumer news produced quarterly. Mr. Dallman also oversaw the launch of KARE 11+, a 24-hour streaming service delivering original content and rebroadcasts of the station’s newscasts. Under his leadership, KARE 11 created “Hockey Night in Minnesota,” which streamed 26 high school hockey games on the station’s website and KARE 11+ during the fall and winter, providing new advertising and marketing opportunities for local businesses.

“Bill is a seasoned media executive with a history of success in the broadcasting industry, and he is a great choice to lead our broadcast and digital operations in Grand Junction,” said Ms. Wilkinson. “He is an innovative thinker and has a track record of enhancing broadcast and digital operations by focusing on strategic leadership and team development. We’re looking forward to the fresh perspectives he will bring to Grand Junction.”

Before joining KARE 11, Mr. Dallman held positions of increasing responsibility at KOMO-TV (ABC) in Seattle, KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV in Los Angeles, and local television stations in Denver, Minneapolis, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also was part of the executive team that launched FOX Sports 1 in Los Angeles, a 24/7 multi-platform sports network.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dallman said, “I am extremely grateful to Nexstar for this opportunity and looking forward to working with the teams across our operations in Grand Junction. These television stations and digital brands have a legacy of service and commitment to their local communities and deliver local programming and advertising solutions that drive viewership and marketing results. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and can’t wait to get started.”

Mr. Dallman has been involved in various media-related organizations throughout his career, serving as a member of the National Association of Broadcasters and as a member of the board for Radio Television Digital News Association’s Region 1 from October 2019 to June 2021. Mr. Dallman earned his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was also recognized with the “Career Distinguished Alumni Award” from the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

