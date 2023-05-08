<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Nexstar Media Group to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that senior management will be participating in the following investor conferences in May 2023:

  • SVB MoffettNathanson Inaugural Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

    Date: May 17, 2023

    Fireside Chat Presentation: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • JPMorgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

    Date: May 24, 2023

    Fireside Chat Presentation: 9:20 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each fireside chat will be available through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Please contact your SVB MoffettNathanson or JPMorgan sales representative to register for the conferences.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Lee Ann Gliha

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Media Contact:
Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

972/373-8800

gweitman@nexstar.tv

