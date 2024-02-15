Home Business Wire Nexstar Media Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that executive management will participate in two institutional investor conferences in March:


  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

    Location: The Palace Hotel – San Francisco, CA

    Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Fireside Chat Presentation: 3:35 p.m. ET (12:35 p.m. PT)

    Speaker: Perry A. Sook, Chairman and CEO
  • Deutsche Bank 32nd Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

    Location: The Breakers – West Palm Beach, FL

    Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

    Fireside Chat Presentation: 10:30 a.m. ET

    Speakers: Michael Biard, President and COO / Lee Ann Gliha, EVP and CFO

A live webcast and replay of the Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank fireside chats will be available through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

Please contact your Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank sales representative to register for the conferences and to request meetings with Nexstar management.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming annually. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

MEDIA:
Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800 (office) or gweitman@nexstar.tv

INVESTOR:
Lee Ann Gliha

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

