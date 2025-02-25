Nexstar Media Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that executive management will participate in two institutional investor conferences in March:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: The Palace Hotel - San Francisco, CA

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Fireside Chat Presentation: 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)

Speaker: Perry A. Sook, Chairman and CEO / Lee Ann Gliha, EVP and CFO



Deutsche Bank 33nd Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Location: The Breakers - West Palm Beach, FL

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Fireside Chat Presentation: 9:40 a.m. ET

Speakers: Perry A. Sook, Chairman and CEO / Lee Ann Gliha, EVP and CFO

A live webcast and replay of the Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank fireside chats will be available through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

Please contact your Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank sales representative to register for the conferences and to request meetings with Nexstar management.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 310,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, our national news network providing “News for All Americans,” popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

