Nexstar Media Group to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that executive management will participate in four institutional investor conferences in November and December:


  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference

    Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

    Fireside Chat Presentation: 11:00 a.m. ET
  • BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

    Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

    Fireside Chat Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • UBS Annual Global TMT Conference

    Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

    Fireside Chat Presentation: 11:15 a.m. ET
  • MoffettNathanson Investor Summit

    Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

A live webcast and replay of the Stephens, BofA Securities and UBS fireside chats will be available through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

Please contact your Stephens, BofA Securities, UBS or MoffettNathanson sales representative to register for the conferences and to request meetings with Nexstar management.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

MEDIA:
Gary Weitman

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800 (office) or gweitman@nexstar.tv

INVESTOR:
Lee Ann Gliha

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

