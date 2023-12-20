Nexstar Media Group Extends Employment Agreement With Lee Ann Gliha, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) today announced that it has entered into a multi-year extension of its employment agreement with Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lee Ann Gliha. Ms. Gliha will continue reporting to Nexstar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Perry Sook.





Ms. Gliha joined Nexstar in August 2021 and oversees all financial aspects of the Company’s business, including internal and external financial reporting, internal audit, investor relations, and treasury and capital markets functions, and has a significant leadership role in strategic planning, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Lee Ann has had a positive impact on Nexstar since the day she started two-plus years ago,” said Mr. Sook. “Her leadership, strategic analysis, financial acumen, and ability to forge strong relationships with our investors and shareholders will help Nexstar in the next phase of our growth. Lee Ann is a valued member of the executive team, a trusted advisor to me and Nexstar’s Board of Directors, and we are very pleased to be extending her contract.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

