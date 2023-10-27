Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.35 Per Share

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on Monday, November 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on Friday, November 10, 2023.





While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

