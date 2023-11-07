Home Business Wire Nexstar Media Group and Cox Communications Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
Business Wire

Nexstar Media Group and Cox Communications Reach Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

di Business Wire

Comprehensive Contract Covers Nexstar’s Local Television Stations, Cable News Network NewsNation, and Antenna TV and Rewind TV

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), and Cox Communications today announced that they have reached a comprehensive, multi-year distribution agreement. The agreement covers 38 Nexstar-owned television stations in 23 markets across the country, national cable news network NewsNation, and digital networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV. Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.


About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gary Weitman

EVP & Chief Communication Officer

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

972/373-8800 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

Investor Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR, Inc.

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Articoli correlati

SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to...
Continua a leggere

 Fuel Tech Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
WARRENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion...
Continua a leggere

Carvana to Present at Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that Mark...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php