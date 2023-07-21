Nexstar and Hawaiian Telcom Reach Multi-year Distribution Agreement

Agreement Covers Nexstar’s Local TV Stations KHON-TV (FOX), KHON2 (CW), and KHII-TV (MyNet), Cable News Network NewsNation, and Digital Subchannel Rewind TV

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and Hawaiian Telcom today announced that they have reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement covering Nexstar’s three local television stations serving Hawaii, national cable news network, NewsNation, and the company’s digital network, Rewind TV.





The agreement means that thousands of Hawaiian Telecom subscribers will once again be able to enjoy Nexstar’s high-quality national and local content without interruption, including their favorite network entertainment programming, Women’s World Cup soccer matches, and the in-depth local news, weather and sports coverage provided by KHON-TV, KHON2 and KHII-TV. Financial terms of the agreement we not disclosed.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of news, sports, and entertainment programming each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

Nexstar Media:



Gary Weitman



EVP & Chief Communications Officer



972/373-8800 (office)



gweitman@nexstar.tv

Investor:



Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman



JCIR



212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com