nexspace appoints sales leader

nexspace, the data center company, today announces the appointment of Muzaffer Ege as Chief Sales Officer, as the company continues to build out its management structure with proven industry leaders.





This appointment is the latest milestone for nexspace, as it continues to capitalise on the opportunities created by the increasing demand for data storage capacity close to end users, at the “edge” of digital networks.

Muzaffer Ege will lead nexspace’s sales strategy across the current and future site portfolio, focusing on growing our customer base across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, in addition to enhancing nexspace’s market profile.

Muzaffer has built a 24-year career in the Data Center market, developing specialist sales and technical experience, and a wide network of customer relationships. Muzaffer’s background includes roles at InterXion Germany GmbH, TELEHOUSE Deutschland GmbH and NTT Global Data Centers EMEA GmbH. He joins from Beyond.pl, a European Data Center provider, where he was Director of International Business Sales. He started at nexspace on 1 March 2024.

Holger Sievers, Chief Executive Officer, nexspace, said:

“Appointing an individual of Muzaffer’s calibre is a testament to the strength and potential of the nexspace platform. Muzaffer brings extensive market knowledge and sales experience to his role and will help to deliver our next phase of growth, capturing the demand for data center services from enterprise within mid-sized companies, as well as other strategic companies, including cloud, content and telcos”.

About nexspace

nexspace is a newly established data center company to serve the German, Austrian and Swiss (DACH) region, with a primary focus on colocation services. nexspace caters to businesses seeking robust, secure, and reliable data storage and computing solutions. Our data centers are designed to address the growing need for data processing and storage near key economic areas without any compromise on service quality.

nexspace is deeply committed to sustainability, with a specific focus on the integration of renewable energy sources and advanced, low-energy consumption systems within our facilities. This commitment not only aligns with our desire to be a good corporate citizen, but also ensures cost-effective solutions for our customers.

www.nexspace.de

