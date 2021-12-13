 Nexon Announces DNF DUEL Open Beta Testing For Global Service

Open Beta Test Available December 18th to 20th

Action-Packed Gameplay on Multiple Platforms Including PC and Console

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that open-beta testing for DNF DUEL will begin on December 18th and be available through December 20th for PlayStationⓇ1 users globally including North America, Europe, Japan and Asia.

DNF DUEL is being co-developed by Nexon’s subsidiary, NEOPLE INC. and acclaimed Japanese studio, Arc System Works Co., Ltd., best known for the fighting games, Guilty Gear series and BlazBlue. Built on the world’s leading game engine Unreal Engine 4Ⓡ1 provided by Epic Games, DNF DUEL provides high-quality graphics that render Nexon’s beloved Dungeon & Fighter IP characters. DNF DUEL will be available for PC, in addition to console devices including PlayStation 4Ⓡ1 and PlayStation 5Ⓡ1.

For more information about the DNF DUEL Open Beta Test and a new video trailer, visit the official SNS channels.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoyYK9OJY9eWGFDT8MF6Jpw/featured

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DNF DUEL-102236145615114

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DNF DUEL

Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gmjUuHdupA

About Arc System Works https://arcsystemworks.com

Arc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan — best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, BlazBlue — that have garnered international critical acclaim for their innovative fighting systems and spectacular 2D and 3D artwork.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

1 All other product names mentioned here are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

