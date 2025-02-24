Nexo Serves Ace with Landmark Acapulco Tennis Open Partnership

VILNIUS, Lithuania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexo, the leading digital assets wealth platform, has entered the world of elite sports partnerships in collaboration with the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC (Acapulco Tennis Open). Aligning with one of the most prestigious ATP 500 tournaments, Nexo strengthens its presence in Latin America and reinforces its commitment to innovation and long-term growth in the region.

This collaboration represents the two parties’ shared values of strategy, resilience, grit, and an ever-evolving strife for excellence. Just as the Acapulco Tennis Open has built a legacy of prestige in professional tennis, Nexo is committed to achieving sustainable success and wealth tools for its clients through long-term digital asset strategies and technological innovation.

Taking place at Arena GNP Seguros in Acapulco, the 32nd edition of the Acapulco Tennis Open tournament will run from February 24 to March 1, 2025, featuring top-ranked players such as Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and Tommy Paul. Nexo’s involvement as an official partner, highlights its strong regional and international engagement and commitment to the further integration of digital assets into global events, be they sports or beyond.

“We are grateful to the Acapulco Tennis Open for the opportunity to support a sport that embodies our values of excellence and perseverance at the highest level. This sponsorship is a testament to Nexo’s core belief that wealth creation, like championship success, requires foresight, commitment, and strategic execution. The same attributes that define great tennis players—discipline, long-term thinking, and resilience—are at the heart of Nexo’s offerings,” said Kosta Kantchev, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Nexo.

“Nexo’s partnership with the Acapulco Tennis Open brings together two worlds that thrive on precision, endurance, and long-term strategy. Just as success in tennis is shaped by vision and adaptability, Nexo equips its clients with the tools to navigate market cycles and pursue long-term growth. We’re excited to welcome Nexo to the tennis world as we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in the sport,” said José Antonio Fernández Celorio, Chief Operating Officer, Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.

The Nexo and Acapulco Tennis Open partnership is a key milestone in Nexo’s 2025 growth plan which followed the values of its November 2024 rebrand and reinforces its commitment to global expansion and Latin American markets.. This roadmap prioritizes expanding the availability of the Dual-Mode Nexo Card, advancing AI innovations, optimizing cross-border transfers, and more. With Latin America as a strategic priority, Nexo aims to broaden its service offerings in the region.

By investing in a tournament with deep regional and global significance, Nexo reinforces its commitment to strengthening community ties and fostering global engagement. In supporting the Acapulco Tennis Open, Nexo continues to build trust in the digital assets space.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $11 billion in AUM and $320 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term crypto savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first dual crypto debit/credit card.

About Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC

Mextenis is the main promoter of tennis and entertainment in Mexico, organizing world-class tournaments, such as the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC and the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo, as well as top-level concerts and sports exhibitions.

Committed to excellence, innovation and social responsibility, Mextenis creates platforms that promote the development of tennis and entertainment, positioning Mexico in the global sports and cultural field.

Nexo Media Contact

Nexo Communications Team

pr@nexo.com

Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC Media Contact

América Jiménez

Media Officer

america@mextenis.com