NEXiCONN AI Pixel-Plus CaptureX NV601/NV501 Brings a New Era of 4K Ultra HD and Simultaneous Four-Platform Streaming

-Revolutionary Product Transforms the Live Streaming Industry-

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXiCONN Technology Corp. has launched an advanced game capture device—the AI Pixel-Plus CaptureX NV601/NV501, now available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S. This product utilizes the company’s proprietary deep learning AI technology, which enhances game visuals to 4K ultra-high-definition resolution, delivering significantly improved image quality. It offers next-gen support for streamers and content creators. One of the standout features of the AI Pixel-Plus CaptureX NV601/NV501 is its capability to stream on four platforms simultaneously, a breakthrough that is revolutionizing the live streaming industry.









Feature 1: Supports Up to 4K144 Capturing & Pass-through

The AI Pixel-Plus CaptureX NV601/NV501 not only enhances resolution to 4K and boosts image quality but also features powerful capture functionality. It seamlessly integrates gaming devices like PlayStation®5 and Nintendo Switch with software such as OBS and Streamlabs OBS, making content creation easier than ever. Additionally, the NV601 supports pass-through and capturing in up to 4K144, ensuring high-frame-rate video while capturing through external monitors connected via HDMI.

Feature 2: Unique “AI Pixel-Plus” Technology Enhances Sky, Plants, Buildings, and Facial Features

The AI Pixel-Plus CaptureX NV601/NV501 employs AI-powered super-resolution technology. In addition to upscaling output to 4K, its neural network capabilities dramatically improve image quality for individual elements such as sky, plants, buildings, and faces. Traditionally, users have had to choose between resolution and fps. This product eliminates that trade-off, offering 4K upscaling without sacrificing high fps, achieving both high resolution and high performance simultaneously.

When paired with the dedicated NEXiCONN app, NEXiCONNector, users can control and optimize the NV601/NV501 from their PC or laptop. The app enables AI-enhanced resolution, video quality adjustments, and custom user settings, making management and operation more intuitive.

Feature 3: Explosive Growth in Viewership—Dominating All Major Streaming Platforms Simultaneously

The NV601/NV501, combined with NEXiCONN’s new app, NEXiCONNector, allows users to stream simultaneously on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Steam or other streaming platform. Unlike traditional OBS software, which limits streamers to one platform at a time, the NV601/NV501 opens the door to four-platform streaming, expanding potential audience reach exponentially.

With unparalleled compatibility and performance, the NV601/NV501 is revolutionizing how gamers, educators, and live broadcasters engage with their audiences across multiple platforms.

About NEXiCONN

Founded in April 2023, NEXiCONN is a cutting-edge technology brand. NEXiCONN’s mission is to bridge the gap between users, technology, and the future by leveraging the latest AI technology and delivering innovative products that redefine the media experience. With a focus on video, audio, and other media content, NEXiCONN is pushing the boundaries of traditional limitations and creating unique value in the market. As a forward-thinking company, we are committed to exploring new technologies and providing richer, more advanced multimedia experiences for our users.

Contacts

NEXiCONN Technology Corp.



Email: contact@nexiconn.com

Official Website : https://www.nexiconn.com

Product Site: https://www.nexiconn.com/product-list/

Product on Amazon sites:



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMGLXCBZ/

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CMG7QW8B/