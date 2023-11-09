Nexa3D Unveils New Ultrafast Desktop Post-Processing and Three New Resin Materials

xCURE Desktop System reduces curing time by as much as 80%; New photopolymer resins expand applications in aerospace, automotive, and dental markets.

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3dprinting—Nexa3D, the ultrafast 3D printing leader, announced today at Formnext, the introduction of a groundbreaking desktop cure system that reduces post-processing time by as much as 80%, bringing ultrafast post-processing to the desktop. Additionally, the company introduced three new industrial resins, enabling new applications in automotive, aerospace, electronics, and dental markets.









See xCURE Desktop System and the new resins at Formnext, Nexa3D booth E31 in Hall 11.1, from Tuesday, November 7 to Friday, November 10, 2023.

Redefining UV Curing for Resin Printing | xCURE Desktop

xCURE Desktop is a high-powered UV curing system that supports three different wavelengths (365nm, 385nm, and 405nm), making it a versatile solution for all resin printers. Housed in a rugged, anodized metal enclosure for superior durability, xCURE Desktop reduces cure times by up to 80% with most parts curing in under 10 minutes. This allows users to post-process parts much faster, and Nexa3D’s predefined curing workflows guarantee consistent mechanical properties and predictable part performance.

High-Throughput Flame-Retardant Resin | xPRO9400-FR

xPRO9400-FR, produced in partnership with BASF ForwardAM, sets a new standard in flame retardant 3D printing materials. This rigid material with a UL 94 V-0 rating is halogen-free and features an exceptionally high heat deflection temperature (HDT) above 250°C. Ideal for production automotive and aerospace parts, electronics, custom jigs & fixtures, and more, it stands out with its low viscosity, ease of handling, and exceptional temperature resistance.

Bright White Modeling Resin | PRO9499 White

PRO9499 White from Henkel® is a cost-effective modeling material that delivers superb feature resolution and accuracy. It maintains a brilliant matte white finish even after post-curing, making it perfect for a wide variety of modeling applications. With exceptional detail and high-quality surface finish, it’s designed for great first-time print success.

Biocompatible Dental Resin | Saremco Print CROWNTEC

Saremco Print CROWNTEC is an outstanding composite resin specially formulated for biocompatible permanent dental restorations. It offers a wide range of applications, including inlays, onlays, veneers, dentures, and temporary bridges but is most often used for temporary and permanent crowns. With multiple shades and impeccable aesthetics, it ensures a perfect match for any dental restoration.

Nexa3D is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing technology, and these new products are a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and versatility for ultrafast, high-throughput 3D printing.

Additional information is available on the Nexa3D website and in the media kit.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably by pushing the limits of additive manufacturing. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Company Contact

Nina Swienton, Chief Marketing Officer



nina.swienton@nexa3d.com

Media Contact

Lewis Simms



Vice President, Marketing



Mobile: +1-361-894-2099



lewis.simms@nexa3d.com