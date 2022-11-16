Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts

Nexa3D’s ultrafast technology unlocks the new era of on-demand manufacturing where custom parts can be delivered in as fast as same-day .

. Global on-demand manufacturing provider, Quickparts adds Nexa3D’s patented Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing® (LSPc®) technology to its Express Service Offering

Quickparts adds the NXE-series and XiP desktop 3D printers to previously acquired QLS 820 powder bed production system to enable same-day 3D printing services

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services.





Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.

“We are excited to bring our customers the speed and quality they need to meet today’s market demands,” said Ziad Abou, CEO, Quickparts. “We’ve been working closely with Nexa3D and have validated its industrial and desktop 3D printers, both utilizing the ultrafast LSPc 3D printing technology to help meet our customers’ needs for quicker turn-times and uncompromised part quality.”

Quickparts invested in Nexa3D’s thermoplastic serial production solution, the QLS 820 earlier this year, signing on as a foundational manufacturing partner in Sept. 2022. Now with the addition of the NXE-series and XiP printers, it will offer 3D printing services utilizing the entire Nexa3D’s fleet of ultrafast additive manufacturing solutions.

“Nexa3D was founded on the premise of digitizing supply chains sustainably by making ultrafast polymer 3D printers accessible to professionals and businesses of all sizes,” said Nina Swienton, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexa3D. “We are thrilled to partner with Quickparts to further expand access to our industry-leading technology and at the same time deliver 3D printing services faster than ever before.”

Quickparts’ Express Service offering will be demonstrated live at this year’s Formnext, both at Quickparts booth, located in Hall 12.0 | Booth E82 and Nexa3D booth, located in Hall 11.1 | E31.

About Nexa3D: Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

About Quickparts: Quickparts offers complete on-demand manufacturing services, from 3D printing to traditional manufacturing processes. Quickparts empowers its customers with the tools to reduce production times, speed up design iterations, and shorten product development lifecycles with high-quality 3D printed and machined parts from one of our five global design and production centers. Quickparts’ facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered, with expert teams that have been producing parts for more than 20 years.

