Nexa3D and Merz-Dental Partner to Expand Access to Ultrafast 3D Printing in Digital Dentistry

Leading digital dentistry provider, Merz-Dental becomes an authorized reseller for Nexa3D’s line of ultrafast 3D printers

Merz-Dental purchases multiple XiP desktop 3D printers to accelerate its own dental resin development

Nexa3D and Merz-Dental are exhibiting a full dental product portfolio at IDS 2023, March 14-18

VENTURA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDS2023—Nexa3D, the ultrafast polymer 3D printing leader, announced today that it partnered with Merz-Dental, a digital dentistry leader serving the majority of dental laboratories in Germany for 70 years, to significantly expand access to Nexa3D’s high-speed dental 3D printing technology. The partnership also further broadens Nexa3D dental applications by adding more dental materials to its resin portfolio.





Merz-Dental specializes in developing prosthetic dentures and consumables for dental practice and laboratory. As an innovation leader in acrylic materials for use in digital dentistry, Merz-Dental researches, develops, and manufactures specialized dental materials from its facilities in Lütjenburg (Schleswig-Holstein), Germany.

Merz-Dental has signed on as an authorized reseller for Nexa3D printers and will provide service and support to Nexa3D dental customers throughout Germany. The company has also initially purchased several XiP desktop 3D printers to immediately accelerate its own research and development work on new materials.

“We are thrilled to partner with a dental market leader like Merz-Dental,” said Patrick Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at Nexa3D. “Our intention with the XiP was to offer a 3D printing platform that is open, fast, and accurate to proliferate the use of professional and dental desktop 3D printing. By adding Merz-Dental to our partner network, we’re delivering on the promise to democratize access to desktop 3D printing with an ever-expanding material portfolio for specialized applications.”

Launched in late 2022, the XiP has quickly become a desktop printer of choice for professional users looking to upgrade their desktop SLA and resin-based printers to larger build volume and faster print speeds, to ultimately drive higher throughput and productivity. With hundreds of units sold worldwide in just a few months, the XiP desktop 3D printer is already serving a wide variety of engineering and dental applications, including orthodontic models, splints, and surgical guides.

Both Nexa3D and Merz-Dental will exhibit its digital dentistry solutions at IDS 2023, March 14-18, in Cologne, Germany. Visit Hall 3.1, Stand K-069 and Hall 10.2, Stand 011 to learn more about the partnership. Additional information can also be found on the Nexa3D website.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably as well as providing ultrafast 3D printing solutions for dental applications. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprints.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Merz Dental

As a medical device manufacturer and specialist in dental acrylics, acrylic teeth and CAD/CAM technologies, Merz Dental offers aesthetic and sustainable prosthetics for dental practices and dental laboratories. As an innovation leader in acrylic materials for use in dentistry and dental technology, the company researches, develops and produces at the company headquarters and production site in Luetjenburg (Schleswig-Holstein, Germany) for 70 years. Merz Dental is consistently pursuing the goal of building up a fast-growing digital portfolio for in-house production in the dental laboratory and continuing to shape the future in the dental market. Merz Dental is a 100 % subsidiary of Shofu Inc.

