Nex Playground Active Gaming Console Announces Nationwide Retail Launch at Target®, Best Buy® and Walmart® for the Holidays

New games created in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, Mattel, Paramount Game Studios, and Miraculous Corp will launch later this year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In time for the holiday season, Nex, the leading motion technology company, today announced its award-winning Nex Playground active gaming console will be available for purchase in major retail stores nationwide this fall. Starting on September 23, the console will launch at Best Buy® stores, the Best Buy app and on BestBuy.com, as well as select Walmart® stores. Soon afterwards on October 14, families will be able to purchase Nex Playground at Target® stores, the Target app and on Target.com. This strategic retail expansion follows Nex Playground’s successful Amazon launch earlier this summer and sets the stage for accelerated company growth during the most critical time of the year, while also making the product more accessible to families across the country.









To further fuel excitement for the holiday season, Nex Playground will also be expanding its library of games to include exciting new collaborations with top entertainment, kids and sports brands, including Universal Products & Experiences, Mattel, Paramount Game Studios, Miraculous Corp, and Spin Master Corp. The upcoming games will join Nex’s existing catalog of 30 titles available with a Play Pass subscription, ranging from sports and educational titles to existing collaborations with major IPs like Hasbro, Sesame Street and Fruit Ninja. All games will continue to incorporate full body movements to play, as highlighted by the console’s elimination of traditional gaming controllers, allowing every age to seamlessly join in and making physical activity fun for the whole family. Details of the full lineup of Playground games launching this holiday will be shared at a special showcase event hosted by Nex on October 8 in New York.

“Being able to launch Nex Playground across four of the largest retail and e-commerce platforms is a testament to how far we’ve come as a company in just a short amount of time,” said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. “Since launching the console to the public late last year, we have remained steadfast in our mission to bring families together with the joy of movement, turning screen time into active playtime. We’re so proud to have a growing list of IP and compute platform partners who share in this mission and look forward to releasing innovative new content and gameplay experiences throughout this year and into next.”

In addition to its growing retail and brand collaborations, Nex continues to push the latest motion technology forward by tightly integrating a wide-angle camera, and real-time edge AI processing into a compact design with the support of its leading technology, silicon and manufacturing partners – Amlogic, Arm and Skyworth. Together, the goal is to develop the next-generation living room experience, providing even more immersive active play experiences for all ages.

Nex is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive content that’s accessible to all ages. Its award-winning Nex Playground gaming console launched in December 2023, is designed in California, manufactured by Skyworth, a leader in home entertainment, and is powered by an Amlogic premium AI chip. With Nex Playground, cutting-edge AI and computer vision technologies are used to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Games range from original sports and fitness titles, to educational games and titles in collaboration with Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and Fruit Ninja. Since its founding, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has received RedDot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company’s firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families. To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

