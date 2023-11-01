Newton Surgeon Using Groundbreaking Technology for Guided Personalized Shoulder Replacement Surgeries

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Daniel Quinn is now using computer-assisted technology to offer guided personalized surgery for shoulder replacements in the area.





ExactechGPS® Guided Personalized Surgery is the latest advancement in technology that provides surgeons with real-time visual guidance and alignment data in total shoulder surgery.

Similar to a navigation device in your car, this platform provides a visual map of the patient’s joint on a screen, allowing surgeons to combine preoperative planning with intraoperative computer-assisted technology, to perform implant alignment relative to the patient’s needs.

“With GPS, I have complete control over my patients’ shoulder replacement surgery,” said Dr. Quinn. “This technology gives me the ability to pair each patient’s personalized plan prior to surgery with real-time intraoperative guidance to ensure proper implant placement. I can be confident that I have executed the case precisely as planned, with verified accuracy.”

GPS combines surgeon expertise with an advanced computer system to perform the patient’s shoulder surgery with a goal of improved accuracy and precision. Personalized for a patient’s unique bone structure and anatomy, GPS is designed to allow surgeons to decide where to remove bone and place the shoulder implant in the optimal position.

The technology’s preoperative planning tool allows surgeons to plan their cases in advance of the surgery through a virtual simulation. Surgeons can then execute their plan in real time during the surgery based on a 3-D anatomical model of the patient’s shoulder.

“The preoperative planning app allows me to use my patient’s CT scan to plan their personalized surgery before we even enter the operating room, and I can make adjustments as needed in the operating room,” said Dr. Quinn. “I have read recent studies that show improved clinical outcomes using GPS, and I’m pleased that my patients will benefit from the use of this technology.”

Combined with the Equinoxe® Shoulder System, which has demonstrated excellent biomechanics and outcomes in its nearly 20 years of use, surgeons are able to have the best of both worlds – a proven implant foundation with today’s most modern surgical technologies.

For more information about GPS or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Quinn, call 617-964-0024 or visit www.nwoa.com.

Additional information about the technology can be found at www.ExactechGPS.com.

References:

Data on file at Exactech, Inc. Kida, H. et al. Implications of navigation system use for glenoid component placement in reverse shoulder arthroplasty. Sci Rep. 2022 Dec 7;12(1):21190 Larose, G. et al. High Intraoperative Accuracy and Low Complication Rate for Computer Assisted Navigation of the Glenoid in Total Shoulder Arthroplasty. JSES. In press. 2022. Jones R. et al. Accuracy and precision of placement of the glenoid baseplate in reverse total shoulder arthroplasty using a novel computer assisted navigation system combined with preoperative planning: A controlled cadaveric study. JSES Seminars in Arthroplasty. 2020 May;30(1):73-82.* Nashikkar P. et al. Role of intraoperative navigation in the fixation of the glenoid component in reverse total shoulder arthroplasty: a clinical case-control study. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2019 Sept.;28(9):1685-1691. Youderian A. et al. Two-year clinical outcomes and complication rates in anatomic and reverse shoulder arthroplasty implanted with Exactech GPS intraoperative navigation. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2023. In press.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments, and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. With Exactech by your side, you’ve got EXACTLY what you need.

Contacts

Nancy Walsh



Sr. Director, Marketing Communications, Exactech



Nancy.Walsh@exac.com