News Corp’s Move, Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–News Corp announced today that Move, Inc., operator of Realtor.com®, Chief Executive Officer Damian Eales will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 9, 2024. The session will begin at 4:45 PM EDT (1:45 PM PDT).


To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

Contacts

News Corp Investor Relations

Michael Florin

212-416-3363

mflorin@newscorp.com

Anthony Rudolf

212-416-3040

arudolf@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications

Arthur Bochner

646-422-9671

abochner@newscorp.com

