News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025. The session will begin at 6:20 PM EST (3:20 PM PST).
To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.
About News Corp
News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: information services and news, digital real estate services, book publishing and subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.
Contacts
News Corp Investor Relations
Michael Florin
212-416-3363
mflorin@newscorp.com
Anthony Rudolf
212-416-3040
arudolf@newscorp.com
News Corp Corporate Communications
Arthur Bochner
646-422-9671
abochner@newscorp.com