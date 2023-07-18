NewRocket Welcomes Dave Medd as First Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned enterprise IT executive joins Elite ServiceNow provider in newly created role; brings professional services and advisory expertise to help shape the company’s next stage of growth, innovation, and customer experience

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewRocket, the go-to ServiceNow guide for global enterprise leaders, today announced Dave Medd as Chief Operating Officer.





Selected for his experience in building organizations that transform operations of high-growth and large enterprise clients, Medd brings a wealth of professional services expertise to help drive NewRocket’s experience-centered mission. As the company’s first Chief Operating Officer, Medd will lead NewRocket’s Global Delivery organization and Solutions, including product, advisory, and creative teams. Medd will report directly to NewRocket’s CEO, Matt Stoyka.

“Dave’s deep expertise in building high-performance teams and delivering transformative solutions will play a pivotal role in reaching our goal to be the go-to ServiceNow guide for global enterprise leaders,” Stoyka said. “The new COO role is an important milestone for NewRocket, as it underscores our mission to be the most complete and innovative ServiceNow partner. As a leadership team, we believe Dave’s experience driving results for major software providers combined with his passion for advising clients make him the right person to deliver on our number-one customer request: to provide more guidance in a rapidly changing business landscape.”

Before joining NewRocket, Medd served as executive, senior vice president overseeing Avanade’s North America Business Applications & Technology business group. Under his leadership, the organization achieved multiple years of 30%+ revenue growth and was recognized as the partner of the year by Microsoft, Adobe, and Sitecore. Prior to Avanade, Medd held various roles at Microsoft, where he led strategic product development and professional services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in commercial and public sector clients.

“NewRocket’s commitment to innovation and service has earned them an outstanding reputation in the ServiceNow ecosystem. I’m excited to work alongside this talented and determined team,” Medd said. “As COO, I plan to focus on advancing operational excellence to exceed customer expectations and expand NewRocket’s market presence.”

Learn more about NewRocket at www.newrocket.com.

About NewRocket

NewRocket, a global, full-service, elite ServiceNow partner, helps top enterprise leaders solve their toughest business problems and navigate change with confidence. For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com.

Contacts

INK Communications



newrocket@ink-co.com